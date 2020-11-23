Woman accused of George Town crime spree

(CNS): A 34-year-old George Town woman has been charged with a string of offences in what appears to be a month-long crime spree in the capital. The police gave very little information about the alleged theft from seven different businesses, including gas stations, restaurants and shops, between 5 October and 10 November. The suspect is also charged with drug offences, assaulting police and a list of crimes that appear to relate to her arrest.

In a vague press release from the RCIPS, the police said the woman had appeared in court Friday in connection with some of the charges and was renamed in custody until Tuesday, when she expected to face the rest of them.

Alongside seven counts of theft, she was also charged with causing fear or provocation of violence (two counts), carrying an offensive weapon (two counts), resisting arrest, assaulting police, disorderly conduct, common assault, possession and consumption of a controlled drug, and possession of drug utensils.

The charges that the police added stem from incidents at undisclosed businesses on Main Street on 5 October, North Church Street and Cardinall Avenue on 9 October, Shedden Road on 17 October, Eastern Avenue on 1 November, a service station on Walkers Road on 3 November and a restaurant on South Church Street on 10 November.