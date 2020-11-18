Witnesses sought to smash after cop chase

Honda Civic that crashed on 1 November

(CNS): Police are calling for witnesses to an early morning smash in West Bay on 1 November that resulted in a Honda Civic crashing into a wall and overturning just past the district fire station. The 19-year-old driver, who was badly injured in the crash, had sped through a police road block shortly before the collision. While officers pursued the car, the crash happened before the officers arrived and out of their sight.

“Officers are particularly interested in speaking with the driver of a silver or grey minibus vehicle which pulled over in the vicinity of the West Bay Cemetery, across from the Fire Station, to allow the police vehicle to pass,” officers investigating the collision said in a press release.

The driver of the bus or anyone else that may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.