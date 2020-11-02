Veterans events cancelled to keep seniors safe

Governor Martyn Roper receives a poppy

(CNS): The usual Remembrance Day events celebrating Cayman Islands’ veterans have been cancelled this year in order to keep seniors safe. Given the potential risk posed to elderly and vulnerable veterans as well as other attendees the Sunday Parade and Ceremony will not take place this year on Grand Cayman. “This decision was taken by the Cayman Islands Veterans Association and we fully support them,” said Chief of Protocol Meloney Syms.

“We continue to encourage the public to still give to the poppy appeal,” she said. “By wearing our poppies, we honour the vulnerability of our aging veterans and give back to them.”

Syms explained, “Poppies are symbolic of those who have given their lives while fighting for the freedoms enjoyed today. Members of the public are encouraged to wear their poppies with pride.”

The decision was made based on the limit of five hundred people at any gathering under the COVID rules, officials said, as well as the advice of medical experts to protect those who are most vulnerable.

“Despite all the changes that have come with 2020, we still encourage everyone to find alternate ways to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf, until we are allowed to once again come together,” said Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose.

Cayman Brac officials, in consultation with the Veterans and Seamen Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, have decided to proceed with a smaller ceremony there on Sunday, 8 November.

Those attending the Cayman Brac ceremony are asked to assemble by 10:30am on the lawn of District Administration Building or, in case of inclement weather, the Aston Rutty Centre.

For those unable to attend the Cayman Brac ceremony, the Protocol Office has organised remote and socially distanced ways to still honour our veterans. A one-hour televised special will air on CIGTV and its YouTube channel on 8 November, from 11:30am.

On 11 November the community is invited to lay wreaths, reverently throughout the day at the Cenotaph, inside the Elmslie Memorial United Church on Harbour Drive, George Town. Social distancing measures must be in place. People are also urged to join in pausing for the two-minute silence at home or in the workplace at 11am on Wednesday, 11 November — the eleventh hour of eleventh day of eleventh month.