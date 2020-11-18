UCCI beefs up security after campus ruckus

(CNS): The arrival of at least two armed men at the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) campus on Tuesday, which led to some sort of altercation believed to have involved at least one student, has seen the college beef up security at the site on Olympic Way. Police were apparently called to the campus yesterday afternoon but by then the men, supposedly armed with machetes and knives, had left.

UCCI officials said that no one was hurt during the altercation but security measures have been heightened, including ID checks for all students and visitors entering either the Grand Cayman or the Cayman Brac campuses.

“We are cooperating with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service with the ongoing investigation,” officials stated in a release. However, they were unable to answer CNS inquiries about whether staff as well as students were involved in the altercation, and whether the lack of security on Tuesday was related to cost cuts at the institution.

“Ongoing investigations are taking place and until we have a better understanding of the incident I can’t confirm any other details,” a spokesperson for UCCI said in response to our questions.