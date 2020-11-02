Two travellers test positive for COVID-19

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): Two travellers, who are both asymptomatic, have tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the cases were reported in a batch of 455 test samples processed since Friday, but the rest of which were negative. These two individuals will remain in isolation until they are clear of the virus. There are currently just nine active COVID-19 cases from the 242 positives recorded here since March.

Only one person, who has been ill for several weeks and has been at the hospital on a ventilator, remains symptomatic. The other eight people are currently free of symptoms relating to the virus.

The total number of people in isolation at present at either a government facility or in their homes is now 647 after almost 200 people completed their two-week quarantine over the weekend.