Two travellers test positive for coronavirus

(CNS): Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, reporting on Wednesday’s test results, said there were two positive cases from 125 screen tests for COVID-19 carried out over the last day. Both of the individuals are travellers who are asymptomatic. They will remain in isolation until they are recovered from the virus and no longer contagious. The additional positive cases push Cayman’s overall tally to 244 positives, ten of which are active. With the exception of one COVID patient who remains in critical care at the hospital, there are no other symptomatic patients at present.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is 657. According to officials, around 70% of travellers are currently taking advantage of government’s home-isolation programme, which is part of a multi-tiered strategy to protect the islands from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Cayman’s London office has confirmed that the British Airways flights to the Cayman Islands are expected to continue as planned, despite the newly enacted lockdown measures in England.

“Based on continued discussions and a productive dialogue with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office… the new measures permit essential international travel and British Airways have not cancelled tomorrow’s upcoming flight to Cayman,” said André Ebanks, the Cayman Islands representative to the UK and Europe.

“It is our office’s pleasure to report the outcome of these discussions and developments with travellers scheduled to travel between the UK and Cayman tomorrow and the weeks ahead. And we wish to thank the FCDO for their responsiveness and close communication with our office, as usual,” he added.