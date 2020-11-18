Turtle Centre accounts delayed by fraud case

Cayman Turtle Centre sign (Photo credit Mark Hardison)

(CNS): The delayed release of three years worth of the Cayman Turtle Centre’s accounts was due to a “very complex” audit resulting from financial irregularities uncovered in 2017, the Public Accounts Committee heard Wednesday. Four people have been charged with fraud-related offences in the case of corrupt procurement at the government-owned farm and tourist attraction that has sucked up some $9 million of public cash annually since it opened.

Police are also still investigating a separate theft, which saw another staff member sacked in 2018. But no charges have been laid in that case, which was described as a much more straight forward case of theft and had less impact on the audit.

The alleged crimes surrounding the CTC stretch back as far as 2013 but were missed in previous audits because of various control weaknesses in governance at the facility. The more complex irregularities were picked up when the fraudulent activity appears to have increased in the 2016/17 year, Auditor General Sue Winspear told PAC.

This was the year when all public authorities were required to produce 18 months worth of accounts following a change to the alignment of the government financial year with the calendar year.

When he appeared before the committee, CEO Tim Adam said he was unable to disclose too much about the case as it is now before the courts and those charged in the fraud are expected to next appear in Grand Court in January. But he said that while the anti-corruption investigation and the subsequent police investigation into the separate theft were underway it wasn’t possible to complete the audits.

Winspear explained that the complex nature of the fraud and its impact on the CTC’s financial statements meant that audits on the following years’ accounts could not be completed either.

This meant that the accounts for the centre, which receives significant equity injections from the public purse to pay off the long sanding debt from the original turtle farm’s redevelopment and to keep the place operating, have been under wraps for the last four years.

However, the accounts have revealed that the CTC is still a long way from covering its own running costs. Although the debt is now paid down, it will still need more than CI$4 million to keep the place running, even when the tourism product rebounds when the pandemic ends, which could still be many months away.

The accounts show that the attraction takes in less than half of its revenue from the gate, even in peak season. In addition, the meat is no longer profitable because of improvements that the farm had to make in husbandry and general management, and operating costs for the facility also remain high.

However, the CTC does employ over 100 Caymanians, despite a fairly high staff turnover, which Adam attributed to a number of different reasons, from discipline problems with entry level staff to the poaching by other organisations of their best Caymanian employees.

Adam said the centre also plays a critical role in the conservation and protection of the wild sea turtle population, not just with its breeding and release programmes, but by providing legal meat that reduces poaching.

However, PAC heard that while the CTC is trying to tackle the huge holes in its revenue by introducing new locally focused events and trying to attract people with more entertainment, happy hours, shopping nights and expanding the restaurants, it has also been increasing its expenditure on staff.

Following a review of salaries and the centre’s staffing structure by consultants Deloitte, PAC heard that some salaries have been increased and new management positions have been created and others merged.

Despite the issues relating to the the theft and the procurement irregularities, Adam explained that the CTC and the board had accepted the consultants’ recommendations to create a chief operating officer post that absorbed the former chief financial officer.

This caused concerned for committee member Chris Saunders, who explained that the role of a CFO was critical in a senior management team as it was that person’s job to watch out for the shareholders, which in this case was the government and by extension the public. He said it was commonly described as the “snitch” job, as the CFO is meant to question and hold to account the CEO and the COO, and without it the people have lost their potential “snitch” on the current management team at the centre.