TS Eta arrives quicker and closer
(CNS) UPDATED 10am: Tropical storm Eta was travelling at around 17mph, with winds of more than 40mph, as it headed towards Cayman Saturday morning more quickly than expected. At 10am the storm was located some 45miles WNW of Grand Cayman. Eta, was expected to get even closer to Cayman during the course of the morning with winds in excess of 40mph already recorded here. A tropical storm warning remains in effect and people are urged to stay indoors for their own safety.
Cayman can expect even more torrential rain and tropical storm force winds early this afternoon until early Sunday morning. Tropical-storm-force winds now extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
The forecast is calling for a decrease in cloudiness, winds and seas from Sunday morning.
All stores, including supermarkets and business were largely closed across the islands from 9am Saturday and the Red Cross shelter opened at 9am, while the opening of shelters at John Gray Memorial Church, West Bay; East End, Breakers and North Side Civic Centres was brought forward to 10am.
CUC also began reporting clusters of outages around the island which can be viewed here as several poles were pulled down as a result of the winds and heavy rain in particular around Red Bay and Savannah. Crews were on location and are working to restore power when and where it is safe to do so.
Phone lines were also down at the hospital and the HSA issued a temporary number, 525 2144.
For the latest weather updates, visit www.weather.gov.ky
For tips to prepare for severe weather, visit www.caymanprepared.ky
For the latest government news and updates, visit www.gov.ky/all-news
For all government office closures and other bulletin board notices, visit www.gov.ky/news/noticeboard
As CUC says “You’ve got the Power” – sometimes, that is.
why is the national weather service website absolute garbage????
its useless and should be got rid of.
local weather forcast proved wrong again…but somewhat understandable as this was a large undefined system with no real center.
didn’t like they way forcasters tried to make for the fact by saying the worst was yet to come between 2-pm…only to proved wrong again.
Let’s see where funding for the fix up of all of this is going to come from.
And today’s widespread flooding, outages of power, water and FLOW after a tropical storm should force us to ask…how is such weak infrastructure going to support all these new developments??? Or 100,000 people?
CUC again proven not to have learned its lesson with wooden power poles breaking and coming down.
NWS behind with current events- intensity of storm hitting earlier than NWS stating didn’t help matters.
I understand some people may have been inconvenienced temporarily but why the mass hysteria over some gusts and heavy rain. No one as far as I know got hurt but yet the whole island shuts down?
Think of it this way: You know how several places are flooded right now? The difference between an inconvenient flood and a catastrophic one is a matter of 100 miles. This has been an aberrant storm. Imagine your children were in school, and you found out that the storm had either ramped up or dipped down to be closer than projected. Suddenly, all traffic is stalled, you can’t get to your children, and everything is chaos. You would likely blame your government for having not closed up everything.
The government must take a worst case. Governments everywhere do exactly that. You may say, “I don’t care, I don’t have children and I don’t care about other people’s children” and that would soundly identify you as an outsider that doesn’t matter. Not really. You are for yourself.
21,000 people without power today for some as you put it “gusts and heavy rain”
Eta shows how unpredictable these things are. The National Hurricane Centre and the CI Weather Service were both off on this one. Eta got much nearer than forecast (30 miles NNW), was much earlier (morning instead of afterno0n), and was strengthening (50mph) as it passed GCM. The hurricane recon plane even recorded 71mph winds just north of GCM before noon today.
Just goes to show how bad it would get here if a proper storm came through. We should treat this as a trainer exercise and learn from it.
Exactly right.
Well if we didn’t learn from Ivan then we’ll never ever know, I’ve been prepared from then, over 16 years ago.
CUC overloaded the poles.
Been saying that for years and especially after hurricane IVAN!! The explanation that I got from an “experienced cuc management personnel ” it will be too costly to maintain. I don’t think that Dart will take the more costly route, all his supply is underground. That is why solar is the way to go!!!
Come on CNS posters can’t you fix the weather. You claim to be able to fix everything else zzzzzzzzzzz
They are isolating.
Wow, the storm hasn’t even arrived and the power lines have already been destroyed. It’s like a paper house.
Save us Alden
So, government. Any chance of putting more electricity infrastructure underground? We cannot be a modern connected society and literally lose contact with the world because of a Tropical Storm (not a hurricane). Camana Bay can do it? Why can’t George Town?
Seriously.
1. It’s an eyesore
2. It’s safer
3. It’s better long term
Spend the money one time and save long term
And doing it can provide employment to many unemployed Caymanians.
Caymanians need to get themselves ready to hear “we don’t have the money” a lot very soon. And to answer your question Camana bay has Dart and his team. Government has Caymanians. Dart makes and has money and Caymanians spent all their money for the next couple of years.
During flooding of any salt water will destroy underground electrical infrastructure with a massive cost and very long repair jobs. Overhead is less stable but easier to repair, also channeling through rock is very cost prohibitive Caymana bay was a swamp of fresh water.
1:44pm Most intelligent comment ever, you sir/ma’am have just restored my faith back with cns commenters, thank you.
Thank you CNS for the updates!
Isn’t it too early for the power outages? Can’t be that infrastructure is that weak.
Transformer pole blew down in Red Bay.
CUC map shows wide spread outages.
More than meets the eye.
Infrastructures not weak,winds just too strong.
If we live in an island that gets hit by hurricanes than the infrastructure should stay up in a tropical storm. It’s purely not maintained equipment