TS Eta arrives quicker and closer

(CNS) UPDATED 10am: Tropical storm Eta was travelling at around 17mph, with winds of more than 40mph, as it headed towards Cayman Saturday morning more quickly than expected. At 10am the storm was located some 45miles WNW of Grand Cayman. Eta, was expected to get even closer to Cayman during the course of the morning with winds in excess of 40mph already recorded here. A tropical storm warning remains in effect and people are urged to stay indoors for their own safety.

TS Eta at 10am Saturday

Cayman can expect even more torrential rain and tropical storm force winds early this afternoon until early Sunday morning. Tropical-storm-force winds now extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The forecast is calling for a decrease in cloudiness, winds and seas from Sunday morning.

All stores, including supermarkets and business were largely closed across the islands from 9am Saturday and the Red Cross shelter opened at 9am, while the opening of shelters at John Gray Memorial Church, West Bay; East End, Breakers and North Side Civic Centres was brought forward to 10am.

CUC also began reporting clusters of outages around the island which can be viewed here as several poles were pulled down as a result of the winds and heavy rain in particular around Red Bay and Savannah. Crews were on location and are working to restore power when and where it is safe to do so.

Phone lines were also down at the hospital and the HSA issued a temporary number, 525 2144.

For the latest weather updates, visit www.weather.gov.ky

For tips to prepare for severe weather, visit www.caymanprepared.ky

For the latest government news and updates, visit www.gov.ky/all-news

For all government office closures and other bulletin board notices, visit www.gov.ky/news/noticeboard