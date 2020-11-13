Traveller tests positive for COVID-19

(CNS): Cayman’s positive tally increased again Thursday, when another traveller, currently in isolation, tested positive for COVID-19, while another 201 test samples were negative. The total of positive cases in the Cayman Islands is now 254, with 16 active cases. Of those 15 are asymptomatic but one patient with the virus remains in hospital in intensive care.

Officials said there were 898 people in quarantine and isolation but the arrival of the now weekly British Airways flight Thursday evening was expected to increase that number.

And with more than 33,400 new cases being recorded in the UK yesterday, it is likely that the new arrivals will be bringing the virus with them.

Meanwhile, the United States of America reached a shocking new high of 159,800 people contracting the virus in one 24-hour period yesterday. Another 1,143 people died Thursday in America, as the virus appears to be out of control in our northern neighbour.