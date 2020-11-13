Traveller tests positive for COVID-19
(CNS): Cayman’s positive tally increased again Thursday, when another traveller, currently in isolation, tested positive for COVID-19, while another 201 test samples were negative. The total of positive cases in the Cayman Islands is now 254, with 16 active cases. Of those 15 are asymptomatic but one patient with the virus remains in hospital in intensive care.
Officials said there were 898 people in quarantine and isolation but the arrival of the now weekly British Airways flight Thursday evening was expected to increase that number.
And with more than 33,400 new cases being recorded in the UK yesterday, it is likely that the new arrivals will be bringing the virus with them.
Meanwhile, the United States of America reached a shocking new high of 159,800 people contracting the virus in one 24-hour period yesterday. Another 1,143 people died Thursday in America, as the virus appears to be out of control in our northern neighbour.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
Almost 900 people in quarantine or self-isolation and flights are bringing more! How absurd is that?? Simply stop the flights until the numbers of “contained” persons reduce significantly!! Why can’t that happen??
How about just pre-test anyone wishing to fly to Cayman and nip it in the bud before arrival. All other countries are doing that…why aren’t we?
Because we are quarantining people for a mandatory, legally required 14 days, or until they test negative, while other countires are not.
Why? What difference does it make to you if someone is self-isolating in their home or doesn’t come home at all? After a couple of weeks these people are out of quarantine and in our shops and restaurants, spending money, paying duties, helping to keep other Caymanians in work.
Why stop them, the world is open just not us!
In case anyone is interested in the official statistics showing the rapidly increasing Covid crisis in the UK they can be found here:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/articles/coronaviruscovid19roundup/2020-03-26
I know that resort bubble advocates and other the Covid deniers out there think that statistics are the work of the devil but reasonable people might like to see them.
“Rapidly increasing” did you even read the link you posted?
Why is government not requiring pre-flight testing for flights from the UK?
I know that government is not requiring airport pre-flight testing but in case people want to do the right thing and voluntarily take the Heathrow pre-test it is available through this website:
https://www.collinsongroup.com/
Do the right thing? I agree with your post but will the CIG? In these massively difficult times, Cayman Airways tickets are non-refundable. So on top of the risk of travel / testing positive and missing a flight one is also out of pocket. And to be clear, I’m not speaking of tourists, I’m speaking of persons who have the right to fly in and out of Cayman for essential reasons. Thanks CIG / CA.
you make an excellent point, people should not be penaliezed for pre-testing positive. There should be a way for their flights to be changeable under those conditions.