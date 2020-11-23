Tax report puts Cayman in negative spotlight

(CNS): The report published Friday by the Tax Justice Network identifying the Cayman Islands as the single biggest jurisdiction for global tax losses led to a flurry of negative headlines over the weekend. The government issued a brief statement Friday evening, in which officials said that Cayman supported fair tax systems and noted that it shares information with legal tax authorities worldwide.

The report by the TJN, which stated that $70 billion of avoided tax dollars goes through Cayman, accounting for 16% of tax lost by governments all over the world, undermined recent efforts to change the negative image of Cayman as a tax haven.

Although the report pointed the finger at jurisdictions in the onshore world as the greater offenders, the fact that the UK is now at the centre of the campaigns for a fairer tax system has also helped sully Cayman’s name again.

As an overseas territory, Cayman’s name is now doubly blackened as a result of being itself the top of the list for where missing tax dollars go and because it is seen by many as part of the “spider’s web” of territories and dependencies, with the UK at the centre, which are collectively responsible for sucking up over 37% of the missing public cash.

To counter this image, the financial services ministry stated that Cayman supports the development of a fair tax system that enables countries to collect their rightful tax revenues according to their sovereign tax policies.

“That’s why we joined the OECD’s Inclusive Framework in 2017, whose more than 130 member countries work together to support global tax compliance by continually improving a shared set of standards,” officials said in response to the report.

“It’s also why Cayman collects and shares information with tax and legal authorities all over the world. The intention remains that tax systems become increasingly efficient and beneficial for governments worldwide and their citizens,” the ministry added.