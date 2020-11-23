Tax report puts Cayman in negative spotlight

| 23/11/2020 | 19 Comments

(CNS): The report published Friday by the Tax Justice Network identifying the Cayman Islands as the single biggest jurisdiction for global tax losses led to a flurry of negative headlines over the weekend. The government issued a brief statement Friday evening, in which officials said that Cayman supported fair tax systems and noted that it shares information with legal tax authorities worldwide.

The report by the TJN, which stated that $70 billion of avoided tax dollars goes through Cayman, accounting for 16% of tax lost by governments all over the world, undermined recent efforts to change the negative image of Cayman as a tax haven.

Although the report pointed the finger at jurisdictions in the onshore world as the greater offenders, the fact that the UK is now at the centre of the campaigns for a fairer tax system has also helped sully Cayman’s name again.

As an overseas territory, Cayman’s name is now doubly blackened as a result of being itself the top of the list for where missing tax dollars go and because it is seen by many as part of the “spider’s web” of territories and dependencies, with the UK at the centre, which are collectively responsible for sucking up over 37% of the missing public cash.

To counter this image, the financial services ministry stated that Cayman supports the development of a fair tax system that enables countries to collect their rightful tax revenues according to their sovereign tax policies.

“That’s why we joined the OECD’s Inclusive Framework in 2017, whose more than 130 member countries work together to support global tax compliance by continually improving a shared set of standards,” officials said in response to the report.

“It’s also why Cayman collects and shares information with tax and legal authorities all over the world. The intention remains that tax systems become increasingly efficient and beneficial for governments worldwide and their citizens,” the ministry added.

Category: Business, Financial Services

Comments (19)

  1. Anonymous says:
    23/11/2020 at 5:42 pm

    TJN is a useless organisation that needs to justify its funding by recycling these assessments of Cayman based on reviews done in the 70s. Every time a news house headlines their reports it just legitimizes their useless existance. Best to ignore them.

  2. Anonymous says:
    23/11/2020 at 4:33 pm

    Stay mad.

  3. Anonymous says:
    23/11/2020 at 2:52 pm

    “Cayman’s name has been blackened”. Here we go again with racist connotations of the word black. Now even fools know that black people have nothing to do with trillion dollar tax evasion schemes. Black people are the victims in the whole history of capitalism, used to generate free capital for the slave masters during slavery and rolled over into generational wealth. Now these inheritors of that wealth and their countries are benefitting from it and feel entitled by their “God”
    Please substitute “whitened” in order to truly understand what’s happening again, and do your own research.

    • Anonymous says:
      23/11/2020 at 3:21 pm

      Really hard to tell if you’re serious as it’s not alternatively clever or funny…so generally pretty good troll.

  4. Anonymous says:
    23/11/2020 at 1:45 pm

    They conveniently do not differentiate between tax evasion and tax avoidance…and definitely don’t mention tax being avoided is often double taxation with two or more jurisdictions wanting the same piece of profit.

  5. JTB says:
    23/11/2020 at 12:53 pm

    Tax Justice Network doesn’t like Cayman.

    Hold the front page.

  6. Anonymous says:
    23/11/2020 at 11:43 am

    We earned the right to be tax free. Stop complaining!

  7. Anonymous says:
    23/11/2020 at 10:31 am

    Imagine….if the huge u.s. companies actually paid their taxes, they might have a real health care system….

    • Anonymous says:
      23/11/2020 at 12:42 pm

      This kind of simplistic macro tax analysis is absurd. Instead of paying at the corporate level investors pay the tax on their dividends and capital gains. Often at a higher rate.

      • Anonymous says:
        23/11/2020 at 2:19 pm

        Well there usually are dividend tax credits designed to consider the taxes already paid at the corporate level…these are often however limited by residency of corporation, minimum tax thresholds, etc.

    • Anonymous says:
      23/11/2020 at 3:06 pm

      Naw, the money eating elite would still convince the Trumptine hillbillies that it was communism to take care of your fellow humans and funnel the money right back into their bellies.

    • Anonymous says:
      23/11/2020 at 3:16 pm

      Well imagine if U.S. corporations had to compete at a global level with state run and subsidized companies in communists countries.

