Speaker refuses to lay PAC report on OfReg audit

McKeeva Bush presiding over the LA on Friday

(CNS): A Public Accounts Committee report on its hearings about a damning report on government’s utilities regulator by the Office of the Auditor General was not presented to the Legislative Assembly on Friday, as expected, after the speaker refused to lay the document. In an unusual move, House Speaker McKeeva Bush said he had not had time to examine all of the “matters” connected to it. However, it is not clear under what rule Bush was able to prevent the report becoming public.

As PAC Chairman Ezzard Miller presented the committee’s annual reports to the LA, he noted the absence of a fourth report that had been placed on the business paper, and he sought assurances that it would be tabled as soon as possible.

CNS understands that this was the report on the committee’s hearings relating to the examination of an OfReg report by the auditor general during which the OfReg board chairman, Linford Pierson, made an angry appearance before the committee, attacked the auditor general and sought to place the blame for the regulator’s failings elsewhere.

However, despite the importance of, and public interest in, this report, the speaker said he had not had a chance to examine it. Bush said it had “matters connected to it” and Hansard records, all of which he had not had chance to read and so it could not “be laid as it stands”.

Miller asked Bush what standing order authorised him to refuse to lay a report of a standing committee.

The speaker did not identify a specific standing order, and instead said he had to verify it. “The speaker has to verify the report. You just can’t come because you are a committee and think you can lay a report that goes out public that has all matters connected to it, has all sorts of things said in it without the speaker having chance to examine the report,” Bush stated.

After the sitting Miller told CNS that while he could not comment on the specific report, given that it was not public, he questioned under what authority the speaker had declined to lay what should now be a public document.

“In my considered opinion, the speaker has no authority under our standing orders to remove an item of business from the order paper that has been placed there by the Standing Business Committee, regardless of his opinion of the report,” Miller said.

“Unfortunately, the effect of the speaker’s decision is that the only reports of the auditor general and the PAC that can be tabled in the future are those the speaker agrees with, and in my view that is an unacceptable position for the Legislative Assembly and the country,” he warned.