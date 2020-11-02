Speaker refuses to lay PAC report on OfReg audit

| 02/11/2020 | 61 Comments
McKeeva Bush presiding over the LA on Friday

(CNS): A Public Accounts Committee report on its hearings about a damning report on government’s utilities regulator by the Office of the Auditor General was not presented to the Legislative Assembly on Friday, as expected, after the speaker refused to lay the document. In an unusual move, House Speaker McKeeva Bush said he had not had time to examine all of the “matters” connected to it. However, it is not clear under what rule Bush was able to prevent the report becoming public.

As PAC Chairman Ezzard Miller presented the committee’s annual reports to the LA, he noted the absence of a fourth report that had been placed on the business paper, and he sought assurances that it would be tabled as soon as possible.

CNS understands that this was the report on the committee’s hearings relating to the examination of an OfReg report by the auditor general during which the OfReg board chairman, Linford Pierson, made an angry appearance before the committee, attacked the auditor general and sought to place the blame for the regulator’s failings elsewhere.

However, despite the importance of, and public interest in, this report, the speaker said he had not had a chance to examine it. Bush said it had “matters connected to it” and Hansard records, all of which he had not had chance to read and so it could not “be laid as it stands”.

Miller asked Bush what standing order authorised him to refuse to lay a report of a standing committee.

The speaker did not identify a specific standing order, and instead said he had to verify it. “The speaker has to verify the report. You just can’t come because you are a committee and think you can lay a report that goes out public that has all matters connected to it, has all sorts of things said in it without the speaker having chance to examine the report,” Bush stated.

After the sitting Miller told CNS that while he could not comment on the specific report, given that it was not public, he questioned under what authority the speaker had declined to lay what should now be a public document.

“In my considered opinion, the speaker has no authority under our standing orders to remove an item of business from the order paper that has been placed there by the Standing Business Committee, regardless of his opinion of the report,” Miller said.

“Unfortunately, the effect of the speaker’s decision is that the only reports of the auditor general and the PAC that can be tabled in the future are those the speaker agrees with, and in my view that is an unacceptable position for the Legislative Assembly and the country,” he warned.

Watch the LA sitting, set to start at the relevant section, on CIGTV below:

Category: Government oversight, Politics

  1. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 7:07 pm

    If the PPM torch has genuinely passed to Roy McTaggert, then perhaps he would be so kind as to lead this house in a new vote of no confidence in the Speaker and end his political aspirations…or does Roy also have something to gain by keeping that menace in his chair of power? What could be the excuse from the “money expert” to abide continuing maladministration of his hard work?!?

    Reply
  2. Ambassador of Absurdistan says:
    02/11/2020 at 6:33 pm

    Just Another Day in Absurdistan

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 5:56 pm

    TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 4:49 pm

    Banana Republic.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 4:09 pm

    Not even able to keep to a schedule – they broke for lunch today at 12.45pm to return at 2.15pm. Not unusual that now after 4.00pm and no return. Guess ‘working’ behind the scenes, stomachs full and nap time….

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 3:20 pm

    Was this speaker installed by the current government with Alden as the Premier? If so, what does it say about everyone involved in the process?

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 4:22 pm

      In my opinion it says that they are all corrupt and unethical. In my opinion it says that they are only interested in getting and holding on to power. In my opinion it says that they are unfit for leadership.

      Reply
  7. ELVIS says:
    02/11/2020 at 2:51 pm

    What a joke.
    Actually very embarrassing

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 2:19 pm

    He can do whatever the hell he want!! Who going stop him

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 1:49 pm

    Well Mac is back and up to his old tricks. The fossil should not even be sitting in the speakers seat much less hiding reports from the public. Can you imagine what would happen if these clowns ruled us? Governor do your damn job and rid us of these crabs.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 12:48 pm

    Oil prices just dropped again but our gas is still priced high. Cuc set to up our bills by 7% in weeks and then probably again next June.

    Everyone in the CIG are corrupt.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 12:41 pm

    That terrible man shouldn’t have the power to do anything. But he’s one of your own.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 11:58 am

    You get the government you deserve. Wasn’t expats that voted them in. Suck it up buttercups or do something about it. McK makes Trumpet look legit!

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 1:37 pm

      Actually it was expats that voted Mac in. He gave thousands status just so they could do that.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        02/11/2020 at 4:24 pm

        Jamaicans are not expats, they’re Jamaicans.

        Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        02/11/2020 at 5:31 pm

        LOL! And what is the excuse prior to that?
        Mac may have ‘given away’ status but those didn’t’ come with household appliances. Those only go to brothers and sisters of the soil.

        Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          02/11/2020 at 6:47 pm

          Yeah, we all came to this region on the same ship whether we like it or not.

          Eden is an exception though, as he came from a different planet with his ancestors.

          One people. Love.

          Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          02/11/2020 at 7:03 pm

          Not true. My neighbors are Cuban on side, Jamaican on the next. They get washers, turkeys, gift cards. My family refuse to vote for him and he knows better than to stop in our yard or send his people, but our neighbors think we have foolish pride paying for things they get free. It stinks!

          Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        02/11/2020 at 5:46 pm

        Well seeing as they have status they aren’t really “expats” anymore now are they.

        Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        02/11/2020 at 6:02 pm

        Jamaicans..

        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 6:57 pm

      Expat “paper” Caymanians comprised more than one half of the total registered voters in the 2017 election. CNS reported in December 2015 that 10,000+ status grants had been granted since 2001. Study the Gazettes.

      https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/ExtraGazette-No.33-2003-Status-grants-1.pdf

      Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 11:54 am

    Isn’t this the last time they sit before the election? So no report until next year?

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 11:25 am

    He seems confident that he will be acquitted of despicable crimes.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 12:44 pm

      Those who don’t know all the details are always quick to cast stones. Sit back and stand by while the big boys run the show.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        02/11/2020 at 4:41 pm

        All details? Witnessed and recorded by many people! “Left handed” and “grapefruit juice” excuses are not going to fly here…
        Will see….

        Reply
  15. Hubert says:
    02/11/2020 at 11:06 am

    Time for direct rule. Things are totally out of control in terms of financial accountability.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 11:02 am

    Election time aka the time when road projects are approved and bad reports are shelved

    Lull the PPM sheeple back to sleep

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 10:55 am

    McKeeva Bush and Alden McLaughlin are two sides to of the same coin. Disgraceful and dishonest leadership blindly followed by yes men that need them to keep their jobs as mla’s

    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 10:53 am

    If you had any doubt who is really in charge……………..

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 11:58 am

      alden is mckeeva’s puppy dog! he would never be a 2 term premier without his master. he knows it so does ppm

      Reply
  19. Banana Republican says:
    02/11/2020 at 10:53 am

    McKeeva is protecting Alden and Joey’s ministries for their roles in the debacle called OFREG while also offering protection to its Chairman Linford Pierson. It is now clear why no one in the unity government objected to McKeeva’s return to the position of speaker. His job to bury and protect Alden and the unity team. None of them can point to the authority that allows such actions. Under this government Cayman is becoming a banana republic because of these ‘honorable’ people in the house that no longer represent us but special interests and incompetence.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 11:40 am

      Where is our useless Governor now?…Rule of law.. Remember..Sad day for Cayman..Remember..

      Things are only done when it suits their cause. Mckeeva shouldn’t even be sitting there now but because our weak politicians are afraid of losing their seats, they put up with it tour detriment. Alden, as the Premier, should be ashamed of himself for allowing this to happen!

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        02/11/2020 at 12:48 pm

        The Governor has been stripped of most of his powers the past 10 years.

        Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          02/11/2020 at 4:29 pm

          He wasn’t stripped of anything. He gave it away, apparently without regard to the consequences.

          Reply
          • Anonymous says:
            02/11/2020 at 6:51 pm

            London gave our Legislature too much power and they used it in their own self interest. Sad but true.

            Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          02/11/2020 at 6:07 pm

          You are a fool if you believe any power has been stripped from the Governor..He is just like Alden and McKeeva and trust me he will wield that power whenever he feels like and trust me McKeeva has him in his back pocket too otherwise you would be hearing from him..

          Reply
      • Big Bobo In West Bay says:
        02/11/2020 at 1:40 pm

        Alden and McKeeva have very effectively wiped out most of the Governors power.

        Too bad because 20 years ago the Governor could have done something.

        Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 10:52 am

    This is precedent setting and one more reason why people like McKeeva and Alden should not be allowed back into the hallowed halls of the Legislative Assembly.

    These guys believe they are above the law and can do as they please. It would good to hear what our good for nothing Governor has to say about the rule of law now..I’ll bet we won’t hear one peep out of him..

    Reply
  21. Bush's Alternate Reality says:
    02/11/2020 at 10:51 am

    And Eden wants to go independent…at least now any public servants charged with crimes like assault can continue on working instead of being sent home on administrative leave. Our “leaders” set the example, right?

    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 10:51 am

    What does Mr. Moxam have to say about the Speaker and his behaviour on this matter?

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 11:55 am

      I remember hearing and reading Johan’s views on Rooster and social media months ago. Some may not like his direct style but his consistency is appreciated. He pulls no punches unlike those beholden to McKeeva and Alden currently elected in the LA

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 12:01 pm

      you should call and ask him if you really interested but why have you not asked all the ones now elected in parliament?

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        02/11/2020 at 2:23 pm

        Excellent response.

        10:51AM Johan has publicly listed his number numerous times. Why don’t you call and ask him yourself?
        But, yeah, why haven’t you asked all the ones in parliament now?

        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      02/11/2020 at 12:08 pm

      You care about the view of a private citizen about the Speaker but not your current politicians. SMH

      Reply
  23. JTB says:
    02/11/2020 at 10:44 am

    McKeeva showing once again just how ‘honourable’ he is

    Reply
    • Chris Johnson says:
      02/11/2020 at 11:40 am

      I doubt if Bush will understand the content of the report when he sees it.

      It is just as well we have a formidable Auditor General. Nothing escapes her attention and she takes no prisoners.

      Reply
  24. Anonymous says:
    02/11/2020 at 10:43 am

    Lol, Ezzie best try leave a copy on someone’s windshield.

    Reply

