Speaker refuses to lay PAC report on OfReg audit
(CNS): A Public Accounts Committee report on its hearings about a damning report on government’s utilities regulator by the Office of the Auditor General was not presented to the Legislative Assembly on Friday, as expected, after the speaker refused to lay the document. In an unusual move, House Speaker McKeeva Bush said he had not had time to examine all of the “matters” connected to it. However, it is not clear under what rule Bush was able to prevent the report becoming public.
As PAC Chairman Ezzard Miller presented the committee’s annual reports to the LA, he noted the absence of a fourth report that had been placed on the business paper, and he sought assurances that it would be tabled as soon as possible.
CNS understands that this was the report on the committee’s hearings relating to the examination of an OfReg report by the auditor general during which the OfReg board chairman, Linford Pierson, made an angry appearance before the committee, attacked the auditor general and sought to place the blame for the regulator’s failings elsewhere.
However, despite the importance of, and public interest in, this report, the speaker said he had not had a chance to examine it. Bush said it had “matters connected to it” and Hansard records, all of which he had not had chance to read and so it could not “be laid as it stands”.
Miller asked Bush what standing order authorised him to refuse to lay a report of a standing committee.
The speaker did not identify a specific standing order, and instead said he had to verify it. “The speaker has to verify the report. You just can’t come because you are a committee and think you can lay a report that goes out public that has all matters connected to it, has all sorts of things said in it without the speaker having chance to examine the report,” Bush stated.
After the sitting Miller told CNS that while he could not comment on the specific report, given that it was not public, he questioned under what authority the speaker had declined to lay what should now be a public document.
“In my considered opinion, the speaker has no authority under our standing orders to remove an item of business from the order paper that has been placed there by the Standing Business Committee, regardless of his opinion of the report,” Miller said.
“Unfortunately, the effect of the speaker’s decision is that the only reports of the auditor general and the PAC that can be tabled in the future are those the speaker agrees with, and in my view that is an unacceptable position for the Legislative Assembly and the country,” he warned.
Watch the LA sitting, set to start at the relevant section, on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government oversight, Politics
If the PPM torch has genuinely passed to Roy McTaggert, then perhaps he would be so kind as to lead this house in a new vote of no confidence in the Speaker and end his political aspirations…or does Roy also have something to gain by keeping that menace in his chair of power? What could be the excuse from the “money expert” to abide continuing maladministration of his hard work?!?
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!
5:56, How is the weather there in Alabama today? Have a good vote tomorrow. Think before you vote. Just think a few seconds about justice will do.
Trump is going to win Bobo
Maybe you should jus eat some stew turtle
Donald Trump hair get tall
Donald Trump need ta capture the election bobo
Banana Republic.
Not even able to keep to a schedule – they broke for lunch today at 12.45pm to return at 2.15pm. Not unusual that now after 4.00pm and no return. Guess ‘working’ behind the scenes, stomachs full and nap time….
Was this speaker installed by the current government with Alden as the Premier? If so, what does it say about everyone involved in the process?
In my opinion it says that they are all corrupt and unethical. In my opinion it says that they are only interested in getting and holding on to power. In my opinion it says that they are unfit for leadership.
What a joke.
Actually very embarrassing
He can do whatever the hell he want!! Who going stop him
Well Mac is back and up to his old tricks. The fossil should not even be sitting in the speakers seat much less hiding reports from the public. Can you imagine what would happen if these clowns ruled us? Governor do your damn job and rid us of these crabs.
The Governor does not have the power.
Oil prices just dropped again but our gas is still priced high. Cuc set to up our bills by 7% in weeks and then probably again next June.
Everyone in the CIG are corrupt.
That terrible man shouldn’t have the power to do anything. But he’s one of your own.
You get the government you deserve. Wasn’t expats that voted them in. Suck it up buttercups or do something about it. McK makes Trumpet look legit!
Actually it was expats that voted Mac in. He gave thousands status just so they could do that.
Jamaicans are not expats, they’re Jamaicans.
LOL! And what is the excuse prior to that?
Mac may have ‘given away’ status but those didn’t’ come with household appliances. Those only go to brothers and sisters of the soil.
Yeah, we all came to this region on the same ship whether we like it or not.
Eden is an exception though, as he came from a different planet with his ancestors.
One people. Love.
Not true. My neighbors are Cuban on side, Jamaican on the next. They get washers, turkeys, gift cards. My family refuse to vote for him and he knows better than to stop in our yard or send his people, but our neighbors think we have foolish pride paying for things they get free. It stinks!
Well seeing as they have status they aren’t really “expats” anymore now are they.
Jamaicans..
Expat “paper” Caymanians comprised more than one half of the total registered voters in the 2017 election. CNS reported in December 2015 that 10,000+ status grants had been granted since 2001. Study the Gazettes.
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/ExtraGazette-No.33-2003-Status-grants-1.pdf
Isn’t this the last time they sit before the election? So no report until next year?
He seems confident that he will be acquitted of despicable crimes.
Those who don’t know all the details are always quick to cast stones. Sit back and stand by while the big boys run the show.
All details? Witnessed and recorded by many people! “Left handed” and “grapefruit juice” excuses are not going to fly here…
Will see….
Time for direct rule. Things are totally out of control in terms of financial accountability.
Exactly. And the clearest indication as to why independence is a farcical suggestion.
Hubert…why don’t you catch the next plane home so you can be ruled by people you have confidence in?
Election time aka the time when road projects are approved and bad reports are shelved
Lull the PPM sheeple back to sleep
McKeeva Bush and Alden McLaughlin are two sides to of the same coin. Disgraceful and dishonest leadership blindly followed by yes men that need them to keep their jobs as mla’s
Like it or not this is Caymanian politics. Always was, always will be. Bush is not the Premier any more but he will always be the Pirate King. Here no one is higher.
I’m an MP now..Thank you!
If you had any doubt who is really in charge……………..
alden is mckeeva’s puppy dog! he would never be a 2 term premier without his master. he knows it so does ppm
McKeeva is protecting Alden and Joey’s ministries for their roles in the debacle called OFREG while also offering protection to its Chairman Linford Pierson. It is now clear why no one in the unity government objected to McKeeva’s return to the position of speaker. His job to bury and protect Alden and the unity team. None of them can point to the authority that allows such actions. Under this government Cayman is becoming a banana republic because of these ‘honorable’ people in the house that no longer represent us but special interests and incompetence.
Where is our useless Governor now?…Rule of law.. Remember..Sad day for Cayman..Remember..
Things are only done when it suits their cause. Mckeeva shouldn’t even be sitting there now but because our weak politicians are afraid of losing their seats, they put up with it tour detriment. Alden, as the Premier, should be ashamed of himself for allowing this to happen!
The Governor has been stripped of most of his powers the past 10 years.
He wasn’t stripped of anything. He gave it away, apparently without regard to the consequences.
London gave our Legislature too much power and they used it in their own self interest. Sad but true.
You are a fool if you believe any power has been stripped from the Governor..He is just like Alden and McKeeva and trust me he will wield that power whenever he feels like and trust me McKeeva has him in his back pocket too otherwise you would be hearing from him..
Alden and McKeeva have very effectively wiped out most of the Governors power.
Too bad because 20 years ago the Governor could have done something.
This is precedent setting and one more reason why people like McKeeva and Alden should not be allowed back into the hallowed halls of the Legislative Assembly.
These guys believe they are above the law and can do as they please. It would good to hear what our good for nothing Governor has to say about the rule of law now..I’ll bet we won’t hear one peep out of him..
And Eden wants to go independent…at least now any public servants charged with crimes like assault can continue on working instead of being sent home on administrative leave. Our “leaders” set the example, right?
What does Mr. Moxam have to say about the Speaker and his behaviour on this matter?
I remember hearing and reading Johan’s views on Rooster and social media months ago. Some may not like his direct style but his consistency is appreciated. He pulls no punches unlike those beholden to McKeeva and Alden currently elected in the LA
you should call and ask him if you really interested but why have you not asked all the ones now elected in parliament?
Excellent response.
10:51AM Johan has publicly listed his number numerous times. Why don’t you call and ask him yourself?
But, yeah, why haven’t you asked all the ones in parliament now?
You care about the view of a private citizen about the Speaker but not your current politicians. SMH
McKeeva showing once again just how ‘honourable’ he is
I doubt if Bush will understand the content of the report when he sees it.
It is just as well we have a formidable Auditor General. Nothing escapes her attention and she takes no prisoners.
When does she take no prisoners? Must have missed all those news articles.
Ignore him he just likes to see his name in print heckling Mckeeva. Some love hate relationship going on for years.
Except now it appears her reports cant be tabled either if Mac doesn’t like them.
Lol, Ezzie best try leave a copy on someone’s windshield.
Although no one reads a copy-it’s in YouTube. Look up CIGTV July 15, PAC. (wink)