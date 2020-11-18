Six BA air-bridge links set for next two months

British Airways air-bridge (Photo courtesy of the Governor’s Office)

(CNS): Officials have confirmed that there will be just six British Airways flights in December and January, as the air-bridge between London and Grand Cayman will not be operating after the 15 December flight until 5 January. Since last week there has been a surge in public complaints and concerns about ‘ghost flights’ and confusion around dates for December, but on Wednesday the tourism ministry finally confirmed the air-bridge flights.

According to the release, the three December flights will leave the UK on Thursday, 3 December, followed by flights on Tuesday, 8 December, and Tuesday, 15 December, flying back to London the following day. The next air-bridge service will then arrive in Cayman on Tuesday, 5 January, followed by two more on Thursday, 14 January, and Thursday, 28 January.

There had been expectations that in order to boost the economy, government would encourage more property owners to arrive in December, as well as people with connections to Cayman who are in a position to quarantine and visit for a longer period over the holidays.

Although the tourism minister appeared to support this idea at a recent public forum, there will not be an increase in BA air-bridge flights over the holidays. This is despite what is understood to be a growth in demand by people cleared to visit.

In the press release outlining the British Airways schedule for December and January, tourism ministry officials again discouraged travel and emphasised the fact that the BA flight is a still a repatriation flight and not a commercial service.

“Until normal commercial airline service resumes, the air-bridge between the UK and the Cayman Islands is providing a vital link between the two countries. However, because entry into the Islands is restricted to repatriation flights only, service is limited. The public is therefore urged to only consider travelling if it is essential and unavoidable,” officials stated.

The latest repatriation dates have now been uploaded to the TravelCayman online portal, allowing inbound travellers to apply and to request their type of quarantine location. But travellers are being warned not to book any flights with commercial airlines that are not approved by officials here.

“While British Airways is one of the two airline carriers approved by the Cayman Islands Government to operate repatriation flights to Grand Cayman, not every flight or holiday marketed on the BA website is authorised to enter the Cayman Islands. The ministry has received reports that travellers are booking flights and vacations which are not approved and ultimately end up being cancelled,” the ministry stated.

People are urged to check official CIG channels prior to making reservations, as travellers who book flights that have not been posted on official channels do so at their own risk and may incur additional fees when changing their booking to an authorised flight.

Anyone wanting to travel to Cayman must first register their travel request using the TravelCayman online portal and must select their preferred quarantine option as part of their application process. If the traveller is planning on isolating with non-travelling household members, their details must also be entered at the same time.