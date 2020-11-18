Six BA air-bridge links set for next two months
(CNS): Officials have confirmed that there will be just six British Airways flights in December and January, as the air-bridge between London and Grand Cayman will not be operating after the 15 December flight until 5 January. Since last week there has been a surge in public complaints and concerns about ‘ghost flights’ and confusion around dates for December, but on Wednesday the tourism ministry finally confirmed the air-bridge flights.
According to the release, the three December flights will leave the UK on Thursday, 3 December, followed by flights on Tuesday, 8 December, and Tuesday, 15 December, flying back to London the following day. The next air-bridge service will then arrive in Cayman on Tuesday, 5 January, followed by two more on Thursday, 14 January, and Thursday, 28 January.
There had been expectations that in order to boost the economy, government would encourage more property owners to arrive in December, as well as people with connections to Cayman who are in a position to quarantine and visit for a longer period over the holidays.
Although the tourism minister appeared to support this idea at a recent public forum, there will not be an increase in BA air-bridge flights over the holidays. This is despite what is understood to be a growth in demand by people cleared to visit.
In the press release outlining the British Airways schedule for December and January, tourism ministry officials again discouraged travel and emphasised the fact that the BA flight is a still a repatriation flight and not a commercial service.
“Until normal commercial airline service resumes, the air-bridge between the UK and the Cayman Islands is providing a vital link between the two countries. However, because entry into the Islands is restricted to repatriation flights only, service is limited. The public is therefore urged to only consider travelling if it is essential and unavoidable,” officials stated.
The latest repatriation dates have now been uploaded to the TravelCayman online portal, allowing inbound travellers to apply and to request their type of quarantine location. But travellers are being warned not to book any flights with commercial airlines that are not approved by officials here.
“While British Airways is one of the two airline carriers approved by the Cayman Islands Government to operate repatriation flights to Grand Cayman, not every flight or holiday marketed on the BA website is authorised to enter the Cayman Islands. The ministry has received reports that travellers are booking flights and vacations which are not approved and ultimately end up being cancelled,” the ministry stated.
People are urged to check official CIG channels prior to making reservations, as travellers who book flights that have not been posted on official channels do so at their own risk and may incur additional fees when changing their booking to an authorised flight.
Anyone wanting to travel to Cayman must first register their travel request using the TravelCayman online portal and must select their preferred quarantine option as part of their application process. If the traveller is planning on isolating with non-travelling household members, their details must also be entered at the same time.
Questions or concerns can be emailed to TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 743-8463 between 8:30am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit the Travel Cayman site here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Transport
So these flights are called an “air bridge” because Cayman’s government is paying for it. Why can’t BA operate on their own as normal scheduled flights without us paying to subsidize snobbish Brits who want to go on holiday..
CI Government are not paying for these flights. Passengers are paying. Not sure where you got that information, but is incorrect.
CIG is subsiding these flights, without a doubt.
Only the Brits would deem it necessary to rename a simple “flight” as an “air bridge” or “link”. FFS just call it what it is. A flight. Just like the hundreds of other flights occurring every day. What’s next the CAL air bridge to Miami?
I don’t understand why anyone needs to go to the UK except for university and those students are old enough to stay by themselves. Cayman has great schools and for serious medical there are weekly flights to Miami. This really is a first world “problem”
Not everyone wants to stay on that Little Rock and further their education. Yes cayman has okay schools but, let’s be honest here, they’re are way better schools outside of cayman.
Really ? You’re the perfect example as to why people leave island to go further their education else where lol
Can someone please explain this to me?
We have 1 flight a week in November which makes it look like we are getting back to a routine schedule. For December we have 3 flights and no flights between the 15th December and 5th January, just when people need them over the holidays! And in January we are going back to one flight every two weeks after the 14th.
In the CNS article it mentions that demand for flights is going up. This is supported by other news articles on this topic which reference sold out flights at different times. Why are we not allowing more flights to happen rather than less than we had in November?
Once again it is clear that the government isn’t listening to the people who need to travel and they are also not interested in really opening up the islands to those they have listed can travel. It is becoming more than a little awkward that the government have no plan and yet seek to interfere in these kinds of areas without hesitation.
No plan Alden strikes again!
When can tourists come?
This is despicable. People are about to be without their families for the holidays and the government could care less. What about the mental health of your citizens mr premier ? You and your team had monthsss to figure out how to successfully open and where are the plans?
The government committed to opening our borders on September 1st and here we are a few months later and we still don’t have “real” flight schedules in place. They lied to us then and will continue to lie to us until they deem, in their sole discretion, that they should open up.
The quarantine system works and there is no reason why they could not encourage a broadening of incoming travellers to encourage those who own properties here. Whatever the doom and gloom people say we have been running the quarantine system for 2 months and there has been no community transmission. Bermuda’s tourism sector is open and they have been running a shortened period quarantine system with multiple tests required and they have had little to no community transmission and zero deaths. In many ways our quarantine system is overkill.
We are now in a place where the people making decisions have zero understanding of how our society really works. They believe that the world is just like them and there is no need to have any international links apart from the occasional repatriation flight. They have no concept that many of us have family outside of Cayman and we have personal and business interests that often require us to be outside of Cayman. It is now really clear that not only do they not understand this BUT they have no desire to understand this. It is becoming really shameful.
Thank you ! My husband works on island and hasn’t seen his mom or kids since January of this year. I haven’t seen him since March and it’s really putting a strain on his mental health. The government in cayman only cares about the wealthy and what they have to bring on island.
Haven’t seen family and friends since last August as my trip in April was canceled. This is just sad. I would’ve been down 3 x by now. Not seeing them for the holidays is a first. No one can quarantine for 15 days and still hold down a job.
My husband works for the government and the quarantine restrictions they have put into place makes it impossible for him to leave the island, even for a weekend. They should really consider the bio button again. I would pay $300 or whatever it takes If that beats staying in a four wall room for two weeks
Open up the borders like Bermuda or some of the other islands without a quarantine system and travelers will return. Covid will not be banging at your door if you do the testing like these other islands are doing. The other places are getting their economy moving.
4:31 pm, Cayman are not making money on these flights,
People don’t seem to understand the concept of ‘essential’ travel. I would love to go to the UK or US, but it is not essential that I go so I am staying right here and giving thanks.
Not everyone is on the same boat as you.
if you ever wanted proof of what a joke the ppm re-opening plan is…..here you go.
wow…we are saved! …ppm-style.
and cayman thinks it can survive on this????….6 flights from the uk over 2 months?….shambolic by everybody involved at cig.
What a shit show!
What about people stuck in the US? There are not enough seats available for people that NEED to get home to Cayman.
Cayman airways has Miami flights.
They are full.
If they took a one way flight it’s debatable that Cayman is really home.
A lot of people have had to travel to the States for cancer treatment and unable to book a ticket to come back.
I hope you or your family are never faced with the agonising situation of needing life or death urgent treatment and being unable to get it due to no flights.
The return leg is not possible if all the flights are already full!
So people booked on flights expecting Thursday / Friday were screwed by the change so late in the day, leaving little options. The flights are over subscribed, leaving people stranded. This cannot go on forever.
This is happening all over the BA schedules. Sadly, if you’ve got a flight booked with them it can almost be a lottery whether or not the service will actually run. Obviously, some routes are worse than others but the LHR-GCM service has never been a high revenue operation for them so no surprises here.
You’re kidding right? That flight is full almost year round and costs twice as much as MIA-LHR. Further as there’s no competition they can run the ropey old planes no one else will accept. GCM is a great run for them.
Nassau was a great run for them.
The Nassau segment, maybe, not the Cayman bit.
May as well as forget about open border , non restrictive air travel until about 2023 /2024. Just going by some countries estimates. It will take at least this long for any vaccine benefits to trickle down to travel.
Unless a vaccination certificate authorized travel.
Crazy