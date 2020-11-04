Sister Islands to join COVID isolation system

Captain Charles Kirkconnell International Airport, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Residents on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman who return to those islands will be able to quarantine at their homes from Saturday after the government extended this option to the Sister Islands based on the success of the programme in Grand Cayman. Those on either island who meet the established criteria will be able to spend the 14-day COVID-19 isolation period, wearing geofencing monitoring technology, at residences approved by Public Health.

Where travellers reside with other people, all members of the household will be quarantined at the same time and are subject to the same requirements, as is the case on Grand Cayman. Officials said that the process currently in place there will be replicated in Cayman Brac but on a smaller scale and will be managed by the Ministry of District Administration.

“Having to quarantine after travel is a necessary protection for our Islands and being able to spend the time in the comfort of your own home helps to make the sacrifice a little easier,” said TravelCayman Director Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia.

Pleased with the success so far, she said the compliance of participants showed that they were taking their quarantine responsibilities seriously.

“Since launching the programme our teams have been continually reviewing and evaluating the processes and technology and are largely satisfied with the results. Where necessary, minor tweaks and adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience and improve response times, and feedback from all quarters has been encouraging,” Dr Ebanks-Garcia added.

The government public health and monitoring teams on the Sister Islands are now being trained to undertake the various responsibilities, including PCR testing at the airport, fitting travellers with their wristbands, setting the geofencing platforms, monitoring and compliance requirements and conducting random spot checks.

Given that the programme is anticipated to be smaller than Grand Cayman, travellers will be allowed to drive themselves home accompanied by an enforcement vehicle to make sure that no stops are made along the way.

Residents on the Brac and Little Cayman who wanting to take advantage of the Sister Islands programme, rather than quarantining in a government facility, must first register their travel request using the TravelCayman online portal and should select Cayman Brac or Little Cayman as their preferred quarantine option. If the traveller will quarantine with non-travelling household members, their details must be entered at the same time. Permission is subject to approval by the medical Oofficer of health. If approved, travellers will receive an email from TravelCayman with a Certificate to Travel.

Cayman Airways has scheduled two flights from Miami on Friday, 20 November, and Friday, 4 December, which will stop on Cayman Brac to allow passengers to disembark before the aircraft flies on to Grand Cayman. Based on demand, more flights will be added in the future. For health and safety reasons, no passengers will be permitted to board the flight in Cayman Brac.