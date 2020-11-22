Seven COVID cases recorded in one week

(CNS): With the number of travellers arriving in the Cayman Islands on the increase this month, the positive cases of COVID-19 among those in isolation is rising too. Seven returning people tested positive for the coronavirus this week after another two tests from a batch of 295 samples processed on Friday came back positive. Both individuals are said by officials to be asymptomatic and remain in isolation.

There are currently 14 active confirmed cases of the virus among the 1,052 people who are either isolating at home or in government quarantine facilities. Just one patient is symptomatic, according to previous statements by public health officials, who said the individual had only mild symptoms. No further information has been released about that patient’s current status.

Meanwhile, the situation around the world remains dire, in particular in the two countries from which the majority of returning travellers come from or pass through: the United States and the United Kingdom.

In the US, a shocking 204,179 people contracted the virus on Friday and 1,999 people died. There are currently over 4.7 million active cases in America, and while all states are now seeing an increase in the spread of the infection, Florida remains a trouble spot, with over 920,000 recorded cases, more than 273,000 of which are active.

The UK, which does not record active cases, saw more than 20,000 new cases on Friday with over 500 new deaths.

In neighbouring Jamaica, the third gateway for returning travellers to Cayman, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases passed 10,000 this week. Jamaica now has a tally of 10,240 cases, with 4,522 of them active. To date, 237 people have died and a least a dozen people are currently critically ill with the virus.