Savannah primary stays closed due to storm damage

(CNS): Savannah Primary School will not open on Tuesday due to significant damage sustained during Tropical Storm Eta on Saturday, the Ministry of Education has said. Government schools are due to reopen tomorrow, 10 November, even though some suffered damage in the form of minor leaks, broken fencing and torn vegetation. However, a release from the ministry said that this could be fixed while school is in session. But Savannah is a more severe case as it was hit by downed electricity and telephone pole lines.

Savannah primary is not expected to open until Monday, 16 November, education officials said. In addition to flooding and strong winds from Eta, there were reports of a tornado in the area.

“A post-storm assessment conducted by the Department of Education Services’ (DES) Facilities Unit and Government School Leaders revealed that several schools were impacted, primarily, by leaks and damage to vegetation and fencing,” the education ministry stated.

“The work required to address the minor damage will not impact teaching and learning. The Savannah Primary School was significantly impacted by downed electricity and telephone pole lines, damage to several areas of the roof, air conditioning units, fencing and the canteen area. As a result, the Savannah Primary School will remain closed to allow for the necessary repairs to be undertaken.”

During the school closure, students and teachers will switch to remote learning, officials said, adding that staff would be in touch with students and parents.

Many areas of Grand Cayman were damaged and flooded during the storm Saturday, and government is expected to give a full report later this week. While the Grand Cayman endured very strong winds and flooding, some areas also experienced short tornadoes, including Astral Way, Savannah, and other areas near to the primary school.



