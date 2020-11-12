Ritz boss attacks CIG’s lack of vision

Ministers Moses Kirkconnell and Joey Hew with Ritz-Carlton GM Marc Langevin

(CNS): Marc Langevin, the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton resort, pulled no punches Wednesday, as he accused government of abandoning the tourism sector through fear and emotion over the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at a private sector tourism event at the hotel, the Ritz boss attacked government for a lack of vision or plan and an illogical approach to the border closure and a ban on most visitors.

Around 60 people from the tourism sector were in attendance at the forum organised by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association following the industry body’s annual general meeting.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and Commerce Minister Joey Hew, along with Department of Tourism Director Rosa Harris joined Langevin on a panel examining the survival of the tourism industry in the face of the continued pandemic and the border closure.

Langevin criticised government for its failure to engage with hoteliers, not properly looking and learning from other destinations, not having a vision and a lack of transparency over the missing plan to reopen. He hit out over the failure to develop protocols that could include more testing and technology for potential visitors instead of long quarantines, and of being led entirely by fear and emotion over the pandemic rather than logic.

The situation for the hotel owners, the Ritz manager said, was simply unsustainable and “writing a few cheques for the staff is not going to cut it”, he added, pointing out that with 10% occupancy at his hotel and similar levels at others, they would soon all be out of business.

He pressed the issue of resort bubbles, of which he has been a persistent proponent, and even suggested creating a bubble bridge between Cayman and Canada without the need for quarantine by using repeat testing instead. He suggested that Cayman could be promoted by inviting Canadians to “come and defrost”.

Langevin berated the ministers and expressed his frustration at the lack of any indication when things may begin to open up just a little. But it also became clear from contributions from other hotel owners and tourism stakeholders that the government and the industry leaders were not engaging with them very frequently, if at all.

The ministers both expressed sympathy for the position taken by the industry players, but they both pointed out that the government policy was to prioritise the safety of the resident population. While the tourism sector was not necessarily being discriminated against, protecting the rest of the economy and avoiding another lockdown was still the priority.

Nevertheless, Kirkconnell said that the Cayman economy was not sustainable in the long term without tourism and he admitted that a way had to be found to open up. Falling short of criticising the public health advice, he spoke about the best practice and the decisions being made on advice from the scientists here and in the UK.

He said that things would not have been as bad as they are now, regarding the length of quarantine, were it not for the resurgence of the virus in Cayman’s major market places. He said that the recommendations from public health officials, given the spread of the virus in London and Miami, were such that even with pre-testing, there was still no way to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

Kirkconnell re-emphasized the government’s approach would be to focus on long-term, high net worth guests until the vaccine, which is expected to be available before the end of the year, takes effect and Cayman gets access to quality antigen testing.

Harris confirmed that 32 applications have been made for the Global Citizen Programme but only one has been approved so far. Kirkconnell noted that this equated to over 70 people and that there was a significant number of inquiries coming from very wealthy people. He said that, combined with the number of Seven Mile Beach property owners who had been returning, it would help keep the sector alive until tourism began to unfold more fully in the first quarter of next year.