Quarantine breaker faces $10,000 fine

(CNS): At least one traveller who was in isolation after returning from overseas is facing a $10,000 fine following a breach of the home quarantine rules on Thursday. Officials have given very few details of what is only the second breach of home isolation rules since the programme started at the beginning of October. The Public Health Department is continuing contact tracing, given the risk of the virus leaking into the community.

Officials did not say how many people the traveller met during the breach or under what circumstances. Officials said that the protocol after a person in isolation breaches the rules is to put the entire household in government quarantine or under 24 hour security at their expense but they did not say what had happened in this case.

No indication of the age or gender of the people involved in the breach or which district the incident happened have been releases and officials have not said how long they were into their two week isolation period or if anyone in the household had tested positive for the virus.

In short releases about the incident issues by government information services, officials stated that the Mobile Compliance Team, Public Health and the police had all visited the property, confirmed the breach and told the offender they would be prosecuted

“This matter is under investigation and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision,” the release stated. “As the travellers in question have not yet completed their mandatory 14 day isolation period, out of an abundance of caution Public Health is completing contact tracing and any residents found to have been in close contact with the travellers in question will be contacted.”

Following a recent change to the the law, the individual is facing a $10,000 fine or two years jail time if they are convicted.