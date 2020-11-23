Quarantine breaker faces $10,000 fine
(CNS): At least one traveller who was in isolation after returning from overseas is facing a $10,000 fine following a breach of the home quarantine rules on Thursday. Officials have given very few details of what is only the second breach of home isolation rules since the programme started at the beginning of October. The Public Health Department is continuing contact tracing, given the risk of the virus leaking into the community.
Officials did not say how many people the traveller met during the breach or under what circumstances. Officials said that the protocol after a person in isolation breaches the rules is to put the entire household in government quarantine or under 24 hour security at their expense but they did not say what had happened in this case.
No indication of the age or gender of the people involved in the breach or which district the incident happened have been releases and officials have not said how long they were into their two week isolation period or if anyone in the household had tested positive for the virus.
In short releases about the incident issues by government information services, officials stated that the Mobile Compliance Team, Public Health and the police had all visited the property, confirmed the breach and told the offender they would be prosecuted
“This matter is under investigation and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision,” the release stated. “As the travellers in question have not yet completed their mandatory 14 day isolation period, out of an abundance of caution Public Health is completing contact tracing and any residents found to have been in close contact with the travellers in question will be contacted.”
Following a recent change to the the law, the individual is facing a $10,000 fine or two years jail time if they are convicted.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Health, health and safety, Police
BoBo or TeTee, your action is putting the rest of us in danger. COVID-19 is real and it continues to affect many right here in this country as many of us have relatives and friends living overseas.
I do not care whether you are Caymanian, PR, or a big property owner. Your action is selfish and careless, to say the least.
No pity here from me BoBo or TeTee. A $10,000.00 fine might just wake you up and help you realise how stupid your action is. As my grandmother used to say to us, “If you can’t hear, you feel.”
Today’s Compass refers to two persons not one – who is right?. In any event Govt as usual are very sparing with facts, given their track record I suspect this breach was reported to them and not identified by their fancy bracelets or “random inspection”.
I also suspect we will not see any $10,000 fines handed out unless it involves rich expats.
The whole community has made huge sacrifices to make Cayman Covid Zero as far as local transmission is concerned – We now have incredible freedoms as a result. If this quarantine breaker tests positive and we then get community transmissions and someone dies of the virus they should be tried for manslaughter (in addition to the 2 years in prison and the 10k fine which each of the quarantine breakers should certainly get anyway).
Get a life.
Yet still no spread.
Since you don’t know what the breach was, maybe give your gums a rest instead of demanding maximum punishment.
65 thousand people can now walk around in freedom without masks, kids can attend in person classes and people can go to work as normal – all without fear that our elderly and vulnerable people will succumb to the virus – also what’s left our economy could be very seriously impacted if we get community transmission – this breach is not a minor matter – people could die
When you commit a crime, or are charged with one, isn’t your name usually published by the news media? What’s the difference with this type of offence? In Cayman a 10k fine isn’t a very big deal to a lot of people, but being named and shamed sure is. Seems to me that if you want people to follow the rules, the threat of people finding out would probably be more effective than a fine. Just sayin…
CNS: No, the police do not release the names of people charged. Often the media doesn’t know until the suspect is in court. I don’t think you read much news here. 10k is a prohibitive amount of money to the average person in the Cayman Islands.
I have been through the home isolation and I know of two other families. Not once were any of us checked by the relevant authorities to see if we had any visitors. Unfortunately this lack of supervision sends the wrong message to those who cannot obey rules.
I would be interested to know if anyone who has been in home isolation has received any visits from the relevant authorities.
Our neighbours came from Canada and were not checked once either. They said their wristbands went off quite a few times as they got close to the “fence” while doing yardwork and taking out the garbage and nobody even called them.
As someone who has done isolation at home and whose family is about to do it I say make the fine for breaking quarantine the property you quarantine in… you want to isolate at home no problem; you break quarantine you lose the home. Problem sorted.
Give a fine but make them do community service. In fact, just implement community service added to any of the infractions that only carry a fine. Insanely easy to do.
Heavy fine plus community service if they don’t infect anybody else. Heavy fine plus prison time if they do.
Quarantine breach could be justified for many legal reasons. If there indeed was a breach.
WRONG!
No not at all, they are able to call 911 or the travel time hotline. No excuses for the privilege of home quarantine!
Don’t be so quick throwing stones.
Ever heard of Cabin Fever? It’s what happens when a person stays inside a small house all winter and never go out. They go crazy.
I bet mental help is not provided to those who are in quarantine. Not everyone can cope with social deprivation while in isolation.
I hope the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution is AWARE of that.
Let me give you a blanket while you suck your thumb, you poor thing.
Were you not here earlier in the year, from March through about June or July? All of us were on basically house arrest. We were stuck in our houses for weeks and weeks and even months at a time. Remember the police blockades/check pounts ?? The police helicopter? If someone cannot quarantine in their comfortable house for two weeks, then they probably should not be here. We all managed to survive a months long lockdown. And none of us got any breaks or excuses of “cabin fever“ to leave our homes.
For two weeks? FFS, try an entire winter in the the very far north, then you will appreciate cabin fever. This/these ‘holes should experience some of your so called cabin fever in Northward.
They actually call and check in on people and you are able to reach out if you need something! If you can’t handle it then you shouldn’t have agreed to it.
In the government quarantine facilities they provide an entire package of information including mental health information and 24 hour contact details. I spoke to government about this very issue since I suffer from depression and isolation is not a healthy scenario. If I can do it so can they and hopefully the full extent of the law will come to bear in this irresponsible behavior
They chose to travel and ageeed to do quarantine when coming back or to the island. Are you suggesting that we ALL go through another lockdown for months because they couldnt handle 2 weeks? That sounds a bit selfish….
11.17am Try staying in a hotel room for 16 days, far worse than self isolating in your own home and garden (with pool?).
people can’t be trusted hence why this home quarantine nonsense is a recipe for disaster…
who is checking for visitors???
What has happened in the case of the other isolation breach, since it was reported over a month ago?
How selfish of this person!!! Happy to know those quarantined are being watched!!!
It is being investigated!
People in ICU’s denying they have the COVID hoax, recent cruises returning with outbreaks of the virus, CDC officials appeal to the public not travel to travel this holiday weekend being protested and our contribution of quarantine being broken most recently and before; – the best comment I’ve seen, ‘as a species we deserve to go extinct’ becomes almost hard to argue against, humane nature is a crazy thing.
This is a deliberate and sad display of a lack of public concern and safety on behalf of this quarantine-breaker .. the repercussion of which could be deadly; trusting our GOV will send a strong message with its handling of this
Was it a personal trainer and therefore seem to fall within legal exemptions from any actual enforcement. Is that correct Commissioner?
Fine them the full amount and send a clear message. Break the rules and suffer the consequences. Otherwise the home quarantine plan, and with it any hope of returning to normality, sort of, is dead and gone!
If it was intentional, it warrants prison time. The risks are too great.
They say they rely on neighbors keeping a watchful eye and reporting people who break quarantine. How are we suppose to know if somebody is in quarantine when they don’t alert the neighbors?
I know this is going to sound harsh, but if you haven’t noticed that your neighbor hasn’t been around for a week or two, or more, how are you going to spot when they are back and shouldn’t be out?
Sunshine, the unit next to mine was vacant for months, as the previous occupant moved to a larger home. The recent occupants came from the US and did their quarantine next to my home. Nobody advised us to keep a watch out.
I agree. When someone new moves in you don’t know if they are new to the island & have done government quarantine , if they are supposed to be quarantining or have been on the island a while & are just moving house. I’m not knocking on their door to find out.
Signed
At risk senior
I wish they would give us more information, such as what district this was in, whether the person(s) left their home or had someone visit them. We need to know what the actual risk is to the community.
The risk is the same as it was, given that the home quarantaining are going to be spread ‘randomly’ around Grand Cayman, and any one of them at random could break quarantine today for some random reason, i.e., random chance of running in to you. (The risk is also very low, statistically.) So don’t panic and carry on physical distancing and hand washing.