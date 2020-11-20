Public urged to nominate people for new gongs
(CNS): After what appears to be a paucity of nominations for government’s new set of revamped national gongs, officials are urging people to identify individuals to get the awards at the first investiture in the New Year. Officials said the deadline for nominations for the Council for the Order of the Cayman Islands closes next Friday.
“We know there are many out there who have inspired and uplifted us through exemplary contributions,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is the Chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.
“This is an opportunity for the community to tell us who these individuals are and to have their contributions honoured. We are looking forward to receiving more nominations before the nomination period closes next week,” he added.
The gongs will go to people who have made “exemplary contributions to life in the Cayman Islands”, officials said adding that both Caymanians and permanent residents are eligible to be appointed as Ordinary members, while all residents are eligible to be appointed as honorary members. Any person or organisation may submit a nomination.
Even though the honour has only just been created, officials said admission to the order “is one of the highest national honours and awards in the Cayman Islands” and it is reserved for those “who have demonstrated an outstanding level of talent, un-paralleled devotion to service or other exceptional contributions”.
The first investiture ceremony for the relaunched Order of the Cayman Islands will take place during National Heroes Day in January 2021.
Nomination forms are available at here
or from the Government Administration Building reception desk
or via email request to nationalhonours@gov.ky
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Can we take away the Hon before Policiations name from those that are not honable
If you can live of 6$ an hour, you deserve a medal.
My father had campaign medals from WWII and an OBE. He never wore either, as he said the only medals worth anything were those for valour – the OBE reflected a lifetime of his simply doing his job and the campaign medals “came down with the rations”. I suspect our proud peacock will not have the same restraint or modesty.
The presentation cases are awesome!.
Boring
Can we stop wasting public funds? One would think with the COVID 19 impact on Government revenue, expenditure would be reduced. The gravy trains needs to be halted, there is no magic money tree #facepalm
As expected. People know the difference between a real honour and this garbage.
Certainly time for another gong for McKeeva. Let’s go West Bay.
Year after year CNS likes to use the word “gong’ for a medal. I’ve never heard this anywhere but CNS. Again and again. Yeah, we get it CNS gong for medal, tee hee
CNS: In British English a “gong” means a medal. I’m sure your tittering was excitement at learning a new word. You’re welcome.
Ever heard of the Gong Show, a 70s USA TV game show? This the Cayman Gong Show remixed. Sort of like how Caymanians gave lists to Mac for his infamous status grant. I hope CNS doesn’t have to elaborate further on this for you to get the gist.
Can we not just give every Caymanian a $25 gift card one time and stop this crap for good?
Only if it comes with a medal commemorating receipt of the gift card. On the front of the medal there will be a likeness of a 25 dollar bill and on the back in Latin the words “$25 FOR ALL”. Each year, all medal recipients will receive certificates honouring their possession of medals and another $25. Once you receive 10 such certificates, you are automatically inducted into the Order. Its weekly, monthly and yearly celebrations are mandatory.