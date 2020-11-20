Public urged to nominate people for new gongs

New designs for the Cayman Islands Awards

(CNS): After what appears to be a paucity of nominations for government’s new set of revamped national gongs, officials are urging people to identify individuals to get the awards at the first investiture in the New Year. Officials said the deadline for nominations for the Council for the Order of the Cayman Islands closes next Friday.

“We know there are many out there who have inspired and uplifted us through exemplary contributions,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is the Chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.

“This is an opportunity for the community to tell us who these individuals are and to have their contributions honoured. We are looking forward to receiving more nominations before the nomination period closes next week,” he added.

The gongs will go to people who have made “exemplary contributions to life in the Cayman Islands”, officials said adding that both Caymanians and permanent residents are eligible to be appointed as Ordinary members, while all residents are eligible to be appointed as honorary members. Any person or organisation may submit a nomination.

Even though the honour has only just been created, officials said admission to the order “is one of the highest national honours and awards in the Cayman Islands” and it is reserved for those “who have demonstrated an outstanding level of talent, un-paralleled devotion to service or other exceptional contributions”.

The first investiture ceremony for the relaunched Order of the Cayman Islands will take place during National Heroes Day in January 2021.