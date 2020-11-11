Post office wrestling with volume
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Postal Service said that it is taking longer than normal for it to process parcels and merchandise arriving from the US and the UK as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Because of mail transportation limits, sanitation requirements and the large volume of packages arriving at the same time, the service is wrestling to keep up. Customers are urged to help the processing by providing invoices and making sure that packages are properly addressed.
CIPS officials are asking people expecting packages to check the tracking on their items on either the website of the vendor or the Cayman Islands Postal Service website for updates on their items’ status.
Customers are advised not to go to the post office unless the tracking indicates “Item held at delivery depot” or “Item arrival at collection point for pick-up”.
Tracking information online provides the same information available to postal staff.
Meanwhile invoices can be emailed to parcelpost@gov.ky.
The postmaster general and CIPS staff apologised in a release for the inconvenience caused by the delays, which were described as “beyond their control”, and thanked customers for their continuing patience during these exceptional times.
Category: Local News
I sent a simple letter from the US to Cayman in early October and as of yesterday, it still had not arrived. Ridiculous!!
I just mailed all Christmas cards. Hopefully, they can process cards in 1 1/2 time.
In other words now that it has finally resumed service it can no longer keep up with the work. Typical civil service. It used to be just unreliable, now it is dysfunctional. Just another thing that went back to third world status on island.
It may be beyond the control of the postal service. It is not beyond the control of the civil service and government.
They can’t keep up because of COVID, they can’t keep up because of the volume, they can’t keep up because they need a new computer system, they can’t keep up because they have a new computer system, they can’t keep up because it’s Christmas blah blah blah blah. Can’t we just admit that they are utterly inept and have no desire or incentive to provide a real postal service?
Wrestling with competence you mean.
the usual incompetence of the civil service.
as i said before….an audit needs to be done on the productivity/performance of the civil service during lockdown…
Maybe hire all those out if work people to help. This is ridiculous.
Can’t the Cayman Islands Regiment help? They were so useful in the latest storm cleanup.
#worldclass