Post office wrestling with volume

File photo

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Postal Service said that it is taking longer than normal for it to process parcels and merchandise arriving from the US and the UK as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Because of mail transportation limits, sanitation requirements and the large volume of packages arriving at the same time, the service is wrestling to keep up. Customers are urged to help the processing by providing invoices and making sure that packages are properly addressed.

CIPS officials are asking people expecting packages to check the tracking on their items on either the website of the vendor or the Cayman Islands Postal Service website for updates on their items’ status.

Customers are advised not to go to the post office unless the tracking indicates “Item held at delivery depot” or “Item arrival at collection point for pick-up”.

Tracking information online provides the same information available to postal staff.

Meanwhile invoices can be emailed to parcelpost@gov.ky.

The postmaster general and CIPS staff apologised in a release for the inconvenience caused by the delays, which were described as “beyond their control”, and thanked customers for their continuing patience during these exceptional times.