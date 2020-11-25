Traveller pushes up COVID-19 positive rate
(CNS): Another asymptomatic traveller tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, officials confirmed Monday, pushing up the running total to 266 cases. The positive sample was one of 481 results revealed, Tuesday, carried out over the last day the rest of which were negative. There are now 15 active cases of the virus among 832 people in isolation and quarantine one of which is symptomatic.
The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US and the UK in particular is continuing to have a knock on impact on those coming into Cayman. Officials are still not stating however whether or not the majority of the recent spike in positive cases is among those at the beginning or end of their 14 day quarantine period or which countries they are arriving from.
Despite the slight spike in positive cases among those returning fro overseas however and the recent report of a breach of quarantine, the community currently remains COVID-19 free.
There have been no reported transmissions outside of travellers since the incident at Red Bay Primary in early October. Although counted as a community case there are still doubts that it was a true positive.
All the precautions we have been taking over months and months are simply being laughed at and u done by an idiot somewhere who decides to allow flights in with positive covid cases, i said it before and got marked down but your family members will soon be sick and start dying and people at the top will start to say oh wait. Close the borders again we didn’t think it was so bad. Total lunacy.
Just open the borders so the people with underlying health issues ( and thats a lot here trust me) can get really sick and worse.
Which is why the French Canadian couple who brazenly broke quarantine, should have been jailed and deported.
They were fined $1000 only and allowed to go back to their condo….they could potentially have undone all our efforts to keep ourselves Covid free, and only a slap on the wrist.
Get real Judges and police.
Thank you. I could not agree more.
Talk about pushing our luck. Now that a vaccine is on the horizon our numpty health advisors can’t wait another month until its much safer? No, instead let’s just try our damned hardest to have another full lockdown for Christmas. Shut our front door and the back one too before its too late.
And we’ve just sent a stern warning to all HNW individuals to stay in quarantine or we’ll slap you with a measly pocket change fine. One of these quarantine jumpers is going to cook us and our Christmas goose!
The news from Bermuda over the weekend and today of Covid spreading into the community including 6 hospital employees shows the need for the introduction of day of departure testing and a full 14 days of quarantine after arrival. Bermuda’s attempt at a more lax system clearly does not work that well.
Fortunately for Bermuda, the Bermuda Premier is now looking at more stringent measures.
Where do you get your facts about introduction of day of departure test and 14 days?
They already have pre departure and multiple testing.
CDC today is advising 14 days is not deemed with testing on day 7 after posable exposure. England is going to 5 days with a test at the end to reduce down for 14.
I think that the point was that day of departure testing plus 14 days quarantine is what Cayman ought to be doing. Clearly what Bermuda is doing has not worked.
Other protocols may work in other places like the US and the UK where the virus is essentially out of control so a few hundred more cases per day from outside make no difference statistically.
Unfortunately most of the world is an expert and all they know is 14 days is the magic number, just like 6 ft away, etc, etc. And it’s all made up. Plucked from random decision making. There is no real evidence at all that 6ft separation is the gold standard, or that 14 days quarantine works any better than zero days. They made it up. That’s why the rules are different everywhere you go.
And now its coming out that even the lauded Dr Fauci knows and admits that asymptomatic people cannot spread a virus.
CNS: Dangerous BS. Most coronavirus cases spread from people with no symptoms, CDC says in new report
And yet here we are, locking them up all over the world. Its utter insanity what is happening to the people, and its because most of us simply dont understand, neglect to research, or simply accept. Fear. Fear. Fear.
The story of the boiling frog – that’s us. And if anyone needed any proof that what you’re being fed is nonsensical, just take a look at the global death rates over the past 50 years. You will find that statistically, this year isn’t even an outlier. The normal amount of people expected to die are actually dying.
Amazingly though, the flu death rate has all but collapsed. Incredible, huh?
CNS: CDC report (a little outdated now and done before the recent spike): Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19, by Age and Race and Ethnicity — United States, January 26–October 3, 2020
Thank you for your efforts to prevent ‘Truth Decay’ CNS
Is that you Donald Trump?
Nobody is suggesting that 14 days is not what is required. The CDC is NOT considering shortening the 14 day quarantine period note because the virus has suddenly changed but because too many people are not bothering to quarantine in the US. The CDC recognises that by shortening the 14 day period more Covid cases will get into the community. However, if more people comply with a 10 day quarantine rather than a 14 day quarantine then maybe there would be a net benefit.
Fortunately we do not seem to have the rate of non-compliance with quarantine that exists in the US, but that may change as more people from the US are let in.