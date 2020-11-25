Traveller pushes up COVID-19 positive rate

(CNS): Another asymptomatic traveller tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, officials confirmed Monday, pushing up the running total to 266 cases. The positive sample was one of 481 results revealed, Tuesday, carried out over the last day the rest of which were negative. There are now 15 active cases of the virus among 832 people in isolation and quarantine one of which is symptomatic.

The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US and the UK in particular is continuing to have a knock on impact on those coming into Cayman. Officials are still not stating however whether or not the majority of the recent spike in positive cases is among those at the beginning or end of their 14 day quarantine period or which countries they are arriving from.

Despite the slight spike in positive cases among those returning fro overseas however and the recent report of a breach of quarantine, the community currently remains COVID-19 free.

There have been no reported transmissions outside of travellers since the incident at Red Bay Primary in early October. Although counted as a community case there are still doubts that it was a true positive.