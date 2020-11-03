Politicians bid farewell to LA, hello to parliament
(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ politicians talked into the small hours of Tuesday morning as they bid farewell to the Legislative Assembly and hello to what will become a parliament later this month. The UK Privy Council is expected to confirm the agreed changes to the Cayman Islands Constitution that will include the upgrade for the political institution. MLAs will become members of parliament (MPs) at the next meeting in December, and the politicians took the time to mark the historic occasion.
The name change follows the passage of the Legislative Assembly Management Bill during this meeting, which created an independent commission to carry out the management of what will now be a parliament and a separate authority from the civil service.
there were fears that the constitutional change would be shelved as England goes into another lockdown as a result of the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus in the UK, but Premier Alden McLaughlin said that he had been given assurances that it was going to be approved. He said the change marked another major milestone in the advancement of Cayman’s political growth and maturity.
See McLaughlin’s address regarding the history of the LA and the transition to a parliament in the CNS Library.
Or watch it below on CIGTV:
Haha this means nothing. The day a Brit can be premier of cayman is when equality and growth will really happen
A turd can be rebranded as a diamond but at the end of the day, it doesn’t change the irrefutable fact that it is, in fact, a steaming pile of S£%t.
Instead of sitting there until the early hours drinking Kool Aid they should have been sorting out this countries mess. Starting with getting rid of Mac.
But then on $200k per year who is the mug.
I smell independence creeping on us.. please no!
Every time these idiots mention independence, another 5 investors pull back, 10 purchasers look elsewhere, and would be wealthy residents think twice about making Cayman their home.
They’ll get independence from prosperity.
Political growth & maturity? And as for those wanting Independence, need you be reminded that our politicians are essentially still preschoolers regardless of the classroom name change. Cayman must be the capital of rebranding, that’s all this is.
Calling themselves members of parliament changes nothing except their egos. This rogue bunch of wannabe leaders we have right now have set a fine example of good governance. Going forward, things can only get worse if these idiots somehow get re elected again and are allowed to perpetuate their so called transparency and legal skullduggery.
Everything they are doing is indicating that they’re preparing us for independence and we are so not ready for that socially, educationally or politically. Smh.
This is the only thing they will ever get from England, fancy titles that mean nothing in the grand scheme of things. It amazes how these useless politicians are so enthralled with these things..
So tired of these egotistical politicians..
Separation of powers please stop sounding so ignorant. An independent Parliament is a requirement for a healthy democracy