Politicians bid farewell to LA, hello to parliament

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the LA (soon to be Parliament) on Monday

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ politicians talked into the small hours of Tuesday morning as they bid farewell to the Legislative Assembly and hello to what will become a parliament later this month. The UK Privy Council is expected to confirm the agreed changes to the Cayman Islands Constitution that will include the upgrade for the political institution. MLAs will become members of parliament (MPs) at the next meeting in December, and the politicians took the time to mark the historic occasion.

The name change follows the passage of the Legislative Assembly Management Bill during this meeting, which created an independent commission to carry out the management of what will now be a parliament and a separate authority from the civil service.

there were fears that the constitutional change would be shelved as England goes into another lockdown as a result of the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus in the UK, but Premier Alden McLaughlin said that he had been given assurances that it was going to be approved. He said the change marked another major milestone in the advancement of Cayman’s political growth and maturity.