Pedestrian run down in Bodden Town dies

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): The man who was run down on Thursday morning in the Lower Valley area of Bodden Town has died as a result of his injuries. Police said the victim died at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Friday evening. So far police have released very few details as to how the man was struck and whether or not the driver of the vehicle involved stopped or left the scene.

Despite the lack of information from the RCIPS, the Traffic and Roads Unit is appealing for witnesses, which happened on Shamrock Road, near Woodland Drive, just before 5:50am on 26 November.

According to family members who posted on CNS, the young man, who is originally from Jamaica, was on his way to work and crossing the road to catch the bus when it is understood he was hit by a car.



Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 649-6254.