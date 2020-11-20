PAC troubled by salary hike ‘mistake’ at CTC

Ezzard Miller chairs PAC on Thursday, 19 November

(CNS): What has been described as a salary hike ‘mistake’ at the Cayman Turtle Centre resulted in 24 people, including the CEO and other senior managers, getting a second pay increase that they should not have received, which took almost 12 months to be spotted. This so-called error troubled the Public Accounts Committee during its meeting this week because of how it happened in the first place and the decision, which involved Chief Executive Officer Tim Adam, not to rescind the extra hike.

Given the chain of events, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller said the committee was very disturbed about what had happened. Noting that one of the people responsible for the decision to let the pay rise stand had benefited from it, he said this could not be allowed to go unaddressed. While he fell short of calling for the CEO to be fired, Miller pointed to section 30 of the Public Authorities Law that provides for just that.

Explaining what had happened, CTC Board Chair Bryan Wight told the committee that the extra payout slipped through the net because someone in the human resources department misunderstood a new salary structure. What should have been a one-off cost of living bonus turned into a monthly increase.

But it seems that no one realised that they were being paid more than they should have been — not CEO Adam, Chief Operations Officer Peggy Hamilton, or anyone else in the management team who had signed off on the new salary structure .

When it did finally come to light, a decision was made that the struggling and heavily subsidised facility would not rescind the hike. Instead, based on four options that were cleared legally by the Attorney General’s Chambers, they decided on the one that would freeze future pay increases but let those who were awarded the pay rise in error keep it.

It was decided that the money they should not have received would not be paid back, nor would the hike be frozen going forward. Instead, the board agreed to let the top salary earners keep the extra money and freeze future pay increases until their new and prematurely advanced earnings finally caught up.

To date the excess payout is estimated to have cost the CTC over CI$23,000, but that figure will increase significantly in the coming years. The so-called mistaken pay increment was paid to different personnel at different times throughout 2019, depending on the work anniversaries of the managers involved.

When questioned by PAC members, Wight was unable to explain how the internal control systems had failed so dismally again at the turtle farm. This is not the first time that senior managers at the facility have cleared their own significant pay increases without proper approval.

While this was described as a genuine error by the board chair, PAC had some concerns that the COO, who is responsible for human resources, had missed it. In addition, the fact that the CEO was present at the board meetings where the decision was made to let everyone keep the pay hike and did not recuse himself despite his personal gain also raised red flags for PAC.

When ministry staff appeared before the committee, officials said that they did not know how long it would take for the error to be corrected and the managers involved to miss enough future increases that the money would be absorbed — if ever.

PAC member Chris Saunders pointed out that, according to the facility’s annual reports over the three year period 2017, 2018 and 2019, management salaries had increased by more than 35%. He said that the Public Authorities Law was passed to try and prevent this “kind of behaviour”, especially when the facility is being subsidised by the public purse.

Given the concerns about the so-called salary mistake, Miller also directly challenged the chief officer at the tourism ministry, Stran Bodden, about what disciplinary action would be taken to address the serious financial mismanagement and a disconnect with acceptable governance. Miller described it as a cover up and said that if it was allowed to go unresolved, it would set a precedent for the future.

Bodden said he had made a note of the PAC chairman’s comments and he would be speaking with the board.