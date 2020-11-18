PAC mum on removal of OfReg chairman

Ezzard Miller presiding over PAC (file photo)

(CNS): Public Accounts Committee Chair Ezzard Miller has said he is unable to confirm or deny reports that Speaker McKeeva Bush refused to allow PAC’s OfReg report on the House floor because it calls for the firing of Linford Pierson, the regulator’s board chairman. Miller told CNS that he could not comment on a post that appeared on Cayman Marl Road on Tuesday because of parliamentary rules.

The website claimed to have been told about the contents of the report, which has not been made public due to a decision by the speaker earlier this month preventing the document from being formally laid in the Legislative Assembly, as it was called then.

Miller challenged the speaker at the time, but he gave no specific reason for blocking the report, claiming that he had not had the chance to scrutinize it. The North Side MP knew that the speaker had no authority to prevent the report from being laid but had no way to address the issue at the time on the floor of the House, so he later sought a legal opinion from the attorney general, who confirmed that the speaker did not have the power to prevent its publication.

The report is expected to be on the business paper again at the sitting next month and will be made pubic, and at that point its contents will be revealed, Miller noted. He has previously stated, however, that the PAC report reflects what transpired during the public hearings this summer.

The PAC hearings took place in July and included an angry appearance by Pierson, in which he made false claims that PAC later struck from its official record. As a result, the expectation is that the report calls for some significant changes at the utilities regulator, where the costly failings have been well documented since its inception.

While not confirming the details, Miller said he was unable to comment on how the report or any of its content had been leaked. He noted, however, that the report was circulated within the Legislative Assembly, including staff, as it was placed on the order paper for the last sitting.

Cayman Marl Road does not state that it is in possession of the report, only that an “exclusive source” had provided the information that it calls for Pierson’s removal. While there is no indication that this has been verified, it is extremely likely, given what transpired during the hearings and PAC’s confirmation that the chairman had mislead the committee.