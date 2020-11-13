Over 1,000 people in COVID quarantine

(CNS): There are now 1,011 people in some form of COVID-19 quarantine, either at a government facility or isolating at home, because they returned to Cayman within the last two weeks. This is the highest number to date due to an increase in the return of property owners and others with Cayman connections as well as residents. Despite this increase, no new positive cases of the virus were reported on Friday.

The latest batch of 213 tests for the virus carried out over the last day were all negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed. However, there are still 13 active cases of the virus among those in isolation, including one symptomatic patient who remains seriously ill in the hospital’s’ critical care unit on a ventilator.

The overall tally of positive cases in Cayman remains at 254 after more than 49,000 tests have been carried out since March.

The wider community remains COVID-free as the isolation programme appears to be successfully protecting the public from potentially infected travellers. This is all the more important at present given that the bulk of people entering Cayman are coming from the United States or the United Kingdom and the infect rates in both countries are alarmingly high.

On Thursday the UK recorded its highest ever number of cases, when 33,470 people tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, the US reported a staggering 162,226 new cases adding to almost four million active cases.