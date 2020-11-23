Only 3% of 2020 power will be green
(CNS): As 2020 draws to a close, the president of CUC has said he expects the total percentage of power used in Cayman this year generated through green technology will just about reach 3%. With just 16 years to get to the government’s energy policy target of 70% of the islands’ electricity being generated through sustainable methods like wind and solar, Richard Hew said the country is falling behind on utility scale solar.
Speaking at the virtual Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC 2020) last Thursday, Hew explained some of the challenges ahead to reach the national energy policy targets. He said CUC would need to bring on an additional 90 megawatt utility scale solar capacity by 2024, which he said wold take effort by the regulator and other stakeholders as well as CUC.
Hew said that the country had to move much more quickly on solar utility scale. “We are way behind on that area,” he said, noting that rooftop solar was on target with CUC’s own internal predictions, given the promotion and success of domestic solar companies.
The CUC boss said the regulator had to adopt and secure the policies that would allow the solicitation of utility scale solar providers to move that forward. He said that appropriate land where solar farms could be located has been identified that would not infringe on sensitive or bio-diverse habitats.
Hew took part in the panel discussion along with Louis Boucher from the Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands (OfReg), CIG Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine, and James Whittaker, the president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association.
Boucher warned, “We cannot move too quickly otherwise consumers will be hit with more costs than necessary. There is a fine balance between implementing the transition and making the best use of what we already have.”
It is expected to cost more than half a billion dollars to get to 60% renewables, as set out in the CUC’s own long-term plan. Although the overall costs of solar and wind technology is dropping, the transition will be costly and developing the grid to use renewable energy and move from diesel will fall heavily on CUC customers that are not involved in CUC’s energy sharing and feedback projects, such as CORE.
Hew and Boucher also said that consumers had to become more energy efficient, not only to cut their own high bills but also contribute to the reduction in emissions. Boucher said that every household could control the energy they use. However, the upfront cost of insulation homes and replacing aging air-conditioning and appliances is prohibitive.
Category: Business, Energy, Science & Nature, utilities
Why has the cost of fuel not come down? My monthly CUC bill is still very high, considering fuel costs in the US are the lowest they have been for decades!
There’s definitely a group operating here, who do not want to see fuel prices at levels where they should actually be.
Insanely high, and unregulated fuel prices is the biggest driver of inflation on these islands. It’s actually criminal that this sort of price gouging is allowed to happen!
If it requires “effort by the Regulator” we can all forget it.
Dear CNS,
Thank you for your coverage of this important event and subject. I wish to make a clarification to one part of your article that states, ‘‘Although the overall cost of solar and wind technology is dropping, the transition will be costly and developing the grid to use renewable energy and move from diesel will fall heavily on CUC customers that are not involved in CUC’s energy sharing and feedback projects, such as CORE.”
This wording suggests that moving to renewable energy will be at a cost to CUC’s customers. However, the reality is that the cost of renewable energy is projected to be significantly less than the cost of the diesel fuel that will not need to be burned. This would result in a net savings to CUC’s customers, which is why CUC is advocating to move forward with the procurement of utility scale solar projects.
The current situation is that of the approximate 3% of solar energy on the grid half or 1.5% of that comes from rooftop solar. Both the National Energy Policy and the Integrated Resource Plan for Grand Cayman as developed by CUC in 2017 and accepted by OfReg after three rounds of public and other stakeholder consultation, show utility scale solar as a major contributor to get to 60% renewable energy in 2030 and roof top solar contributing around 2%.
The fact is that energy from rooftop solar is significantly more expensive than energy from utility scale solar plants. The last CORE rate for consumers (which has been set by an estimate of the cost to produce from those systems) being between 21 & 28 cents/kWh, depending on the CORE system size. Utility scale solar costs are estimated at less than 10 cents/kWh. Diesel is currently costing approximately 10 cents/kWh also, but as we know can be very volatile and has been as high as 28 cents/kWh in the past.
As you have alluded, if we continue to rely on rooftop solar alone to contribute the clean energy, then CUC customers who do not produce will be impacted by more expensive electricity. However, if the investments are made in utility scale solar to get the lower price to blend with and dilute the higher cost of rooftop solar, then all electricity consumers, producers and non-producers on the grid, can enjoy the benefits of renewable energy at low and stable costs now and into the future. These investments are significant, but once made will set lower prices and produce environmental benefits for decades.
I would have been 110% solar if CUC and Planning made it impossible by making me jump thru so many hoops…I gave up.
Yes, we can control the energy we use but CUC controls the smart meters. As long as we are being billed on usgae history, there is no credibility or motivation for users to reduce anything. We can turn everything off and still get the same kwh usage/bill….I wonder why??
What is cheapest? Cayman too little to save the world.
BS. There is no reason (other than government and CUC lining their pockets) that our islands are not 100% solar by now,
How about some incentives from government ? Like waiving import duties on solar panels etc ?
Oh right the whole lining their pocket thing…
Zzz…….
Solar panels and equipment are duties free or very low cost
No they are not. There are no real incentives.
Plus CUC’s Core program to make it worthwhile to homeowners is a complete joke.
Import duty on solar is already 0%
Issue is the local mark-up compared to competitive markets…
Preach, everything in Cayman is marked up unnecessarily. Hey PPM Government, how about passing consumer protection law to safe guard against price gouging?
Like everything else, most local vendors expect to make much more than 15%-20% profit. This is why personal overseas imports are still booming. Do it yourself if you have the means. There are many online resources that help you design a system fit for your needs. Hell some overseas retailers of solar systems will even talk you through installing it yourself if you’re so inclined.
Solar costs in the Cayman Islands are highly competitive and on average are lower than the average installed costs of the same size systems in the United States (per NREL 2020 quarterly market report). The issue isn’t cost; it’s regulations and financing.
PV panels have been duty free for years, but the PV panels are only part of the total solar solution costs. A home or commercial setup also needs: a roof-mounted panel rack, lightning ground, an inverter, battery bank, professional installation and wiring, maybe an upgraded line service and panel box, grid metering equipment, upgraded fire suppressions system, and people that know how to install and service all of this. You then have continuing cost/effort to keep the panels and connections clean of airborne salt and clear of insect/bird/tree debris to ensure up to 80% efficiency during daylight hours. It’s not as cheap or plug and play as many assume. The Cayman Islands needs to give private installers some kind of further inducement/concession to make it broadly appealing. Onshore, folks get tax credits. Maybe there should be some kind of shipping duty waiver offered to get more people over the line?
Back in 2007 it was reported that CUC was doing everything they could to block the introduction of wind and solar power here. The minister responsible was backing them and made a comment along the lines of, ‘Diesel is the only answer.’ Sounds like nothing has changed doesn’t it?
We should be at 50% easily by now. They are a money hungry monopoly. Sick of it.
Soon solar power will prove to be an attractive option but at what cost? In the coming decades we will reap the harm that comes from it along with other “attractive ” technologies like “5G.” You heard it here first. Big cancer wave and global health crisis is coming.
Windmills cause cancer. Heard that from a certain orange skinned idiot…
LOL 😂
Bird killers
You yhink you sound funny and clever but just wait and see!
Your right solar radiation causes cancer.
Try sunscreen, a wide brimmed hat and a shirt and that will help reduce the risk.
LMAO