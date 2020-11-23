Only 3% of 2020 power will be green

Solar panels on the Tomlinson Furniture Building (Photo courtesy of Affordable Solar)

(CNS): As 2020 draws to a close, the president of CUC has said he expects the total percentage of power used in Cayman this year generated through green technology will just about reach 3%. With just 16 years to get to the government’s energy policy target of 70% of the islands’ electricity being generated through sustainable methods like wind and solar, Richard Hew said the country is falling behind on utility scale solar.

Speaking at the virtual Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC 2020) last Thursday, Hew explained some of the challenges ahead to reach the national energy policy targets. He said CUC would need to bring on an additional 90 megawatt utility scale solar capacity by 2024, which he said wold take effort by the regulator and other stakeholders as well as CUC.

Hew said that the country had to move much more quickly on solar utility scale. “We are way behind on that area,” he said, noting that rooftop solar was on target with CUC’s own internal predictions, given the promotion and success of domestic solar companies.

The CUC boss said the regulator had to adopt and secure the policies that would allow the solicitation of utility scale solar providers to move that forward. He said that appropriate land where solar farms could be located has been identified that would not infringe on sensitive or bio-diverse habitats.

Hew took part in the panel discussion along with Louis Boucher from the Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands (OfReg), CIG Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine, and James Whittaker, the president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association.

Boucher warned, “We cannot move too quickly otherwise consumers will be hit with more costs than necessary. There is a fine balance between implementing the transition and making the best use of what we already have.”

It is expected to cost more than half a billion dollars to get to 60% renewables, as set out in the CUC’s own long-term plan. Although the overall costs of solar and wind technology is dropping, the transition will be costly and developing the grid to use renewable energy and move from diesel will fall heavily on CUC customers that are not involved in CUC’s energy sharing and feedback projects, such as CORE.

Hew and Boucher also said that consumers had to become more energy efficient, not only to cut their own high bills but also contribute to the reduction in emissions. Boucher said that every household could control the energy they use. However, the upfront cost of insulation homes and replacing aging air-conditioning and appliances is prohibitive.