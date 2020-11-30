No fans and split start pave the way for marathon

2019 Cayman Marathon

(CNS): The annual Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, Half-Marathon and 4-Person Relay, as well as the Milo and Ministry of Sports-sponsored Kids Fun Run will take place this year, though there will be a number of COVID-19-related restrictions in place, officials have said. Organisers have met with the RCIPS to work out the best way to manage the run to keep competitors safe and adhere to the current public health rules. There will be no spectators and two start times, splitting full runners, relay teams and some half-marathoners from the rest of the competitors.

The first group, comprising full marathon participants, relay teams and a select group of half marathon runners will start the race at 4:30am. Then at 5:00am the bulk of half-marathon participants will begin but will be corralled away from the 4:30am participants so that the 500 gathering limit is observed.

No spectators will be allowed at the start or finish line on Harbour Drive and runners will not be allowed to linger around the finish line to wait for other participants to finish their race, as was done in the past. Instead they have been asked to take advantage of the refreshments, beer and complimentary massage and then leave the site.

Despite the changes that will be required Rhonda Kelly, the race co-director, said she was thankful that the event was still going to happen, given the current situation globally and its ripple effect here.

“So many other running events around the world that some of our local runners were planning to participate in were cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, which of course was disappointing for them,” she said. “We’re glad they can still ‘Run Cayman’, and we appreciate the support and cooperation they’ve given us as we implement these new, and hopefully one-time-only, rules for the race.”

The marathon usually attracts hundreds of runners from overseas, who have had to defer their entries to next year, though around 73 people are taking part virtually, including thirteen local people. International participants can do the Intertrust Cayman Islands full or half-marathon wherever they are in the world and their souvenir bib, shirt and medal will be mailed to them after the race.

“The virtual option is a new component of the race that we just might keep in the future,” said Kelly. “Virtual races have been increasing in popularity for a while now, but the pandemic has accelerated interest in this type of running event. For some people it just isn’t the same as being here in the Cayman Islands but for others it’s the next best thing and they still get the race swag.”

So far 59 full marathon and 654 half-marathon runners have confirmed their participation, and 70 teams have entered the relay.