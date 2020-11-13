Merren selling radio stations to Compass
(CNS): Randy Merren, the owner of Hurley’s Media, is selling his stable of radio stations to the owner of the Cayman Compass. This follows the forced closure of the local TV station last year, which was also owned by Merren, after a dispute with the regulator left him with outstanding licence fees. The deal with Compass Media, the parent company of the newspaper, which recently laid off staff and introduced a paywall on its website, will include Z99, IRIE FM, Bob FM and Rooster 101.
While most of the radio group is focused on entertainment rather than news, Rooster’s morning call-in show, currently hosted by Woody DaCosta, is a popular public opinion platform that has been a critic of government over the years. It has also provided a launching point for some political careers, such as Ellio Solomon, a former MLA for George Town, and Austin Harris, the MP for Prospect.
In a post announcing the potential sale, Merren, who also owns the more lucrative Hurley’s supermarket, gave no reason for offloading the stations, stating only that he was sad to see them go and that the company was in talks with Compass Media to acquire the business.
“The negotiations are at an advanced stage but remain subject to approval by OfReg,” Merren stated. “While I am incredibly saddened to say goodbye to Hurley’s Media after 28 years of service, I am excited for its future as part of Compass Media under the direction of James Bergstrom. To my loyal and talented staff, I am incredibly proud of your hard work and I wish everyone all the best.”
In a release from Compass Media, also posted on social media, the company confirmed the plans to buy the stations but gave no indications what its plans are for the radio stations. It said the company had recently gone through a “major transformation into a modern, multi-media company that includes the weekly Cayman Compass newspaper and its website” and added live-streamed programmes via o-line media channels.
The Compass has made it clear that it is struggling with costs during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the face of a shifting media landscape. It recently reduced the number of days it prints the paper, introduced a paywall for the news website and laid off several staff members across the board. This week another news reporter was let go.
Since the closure of CITV and in particular Cayman27 News, the Compass has attempted to move into the video news space supplying government television with local content, which undermined the media house’s claims of independence.
This proposed acquisition has fuelled concerns that the independent opinion, comment and public platform provided by Rooster on CrossTalk may now be lost with this consolidation of media ownership and government influence.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Boy some of us Caymanians fool..Compass asked us to help them out by buying subscriptions and to save their employees jobs while along negotiating a multi-million dollar deal to buy radio stations..
I tell you this much, I will never ever pay any subscription ever again. I’m done with this organization. From the time Brian Uzzell, sold this, it has deteriorated and continues to do that..Let’s see how long these radio stations last..especially the one Caymanians listen to..
It is possible for a business to be losing money on the micro-scale and having to make operational adjustments, e.g., the Compass laying off staff to cut costs, while on a macro-scale getting financing for mergers/acquisition/expansion in the hopes that the ‘new’ company will turn a profit through management magic. In this case I assume by offering advertisers a combined print & radio advertising package while saving costs by having reporters/hosts/writers work across the various media, i.e., one reporter produces a story for both print and radio broadcast, like they now do for CIGTV (I assume, I don’t watch it), or the DJ also writes a weekly article about whatever DJs talk about. Compass Media could even add a podcast & YouTube/TicTock & social media channels to spread their market. (Whether just for name recognition, or to sell add space as well.) It might work.
At the very least it will be an interesting/frightening time in local media to see how the various media houses fare.
It will also be interesting to see if anyone reminds OffReg that the cable companies’ licences still say they have to broadcast a certain amount of local content, while they are reviewing this media conglomeration.
Well, there goes the neighborhood..
Compass was looking for donations to keep it running then started requesting payment to read the news online and laid off employees. This is just as strange as “pay as you go” electricity.
Tricked us into paying for his newspaper and staff while he was out negotiating to buy 4 radio stations..doesn’t sound like a company I want to do business with?
James Bergstrom knows exactly what he is doing.
He cracking corn and we don’t care.
He obviously knows what he’s doing, the problem is who is he doing it for…
Well that’s what you get for messing with the power of big brother!We are living in the land of Dart and will be told what to d and when to do it. Only if you are rich and connected will you have a wonderful lifestyle, the rest can just take what you are given. Don’t like it then leave!
Probably found himself in the same position Dave Legge did when he ‘decided’ to sell the Compass – someone made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
I thought the Compass was broke.. why the hell were they begging people to support them and letting go staff if they had all this money sitting around to buy Hurley’s Media.
I didn’t jump on the band wagon to pay them anything but I do feel sorry for those people who were hoodwinked into believing they were supporting them to keep the business alive and its employees employed.
The Compass needs to do the right thing now and refund those people their money. What a farce!
Jimmy, I expected better if you!
Noooooo! First our only independent tv station and now our radio stations gone..
Cayman we are screwed. Free speech no longer welcomed here.
“subject to the approval of OF Reg”.. what a joke!
Just say subject to someone inking their signature on the paperwork.
This so wrong on many fronts!
I appreciate business is business but this conglomeration of media will now effectively silence the Caymanian public’s access to free speech…and did everyone notice, just in time for elections.. things that make you go hmmm..
Randy, thanks for standing up and allowing free speech for all these years..The Compass has a solid track record of just the opposite and I suspect it will continue once this acquisition is completed.
Our little islands are no longer for us!
Wow can afford likely spending millions to buy these businesses but can’t pay staff! Very unkind Mr Bergstrom. How do you justify letting people and instead building your empire at the same time🤔😔. At the end of day how I see it, we all gonna die and you can’t take it to the grave. Maybe good the staff got let go, probably not a nice company to work for with such cold hearted actions.
Well, Dart will control all the media in Cayman now.
CNS: Ahem!
Why is it that everyone jumps to the conclusion that it is Dart? Maybe some members of parliament decided to purchase,maybe CIG. who knows who Bergstrom is fronting for.
Comment of the year CNS!!!
strange….out of the frying pan and into the fire….
The paywall has been the kiss of death for many traditional paper media/papers/magazines around the world. If your editorial quality is so poor, or so politically/commercially biased that advertisers won’t use you anymore, that’s the signal that you’re not listening to the hull creeks of your sinking ship.
I’m not sure if this makes sense considering their current situation either but let’s see if this was good move
DART … DART….DART.
Thought they owned Hurley’s Media already? At least that’s what you all said, isn’t it?
No, they are the backers in some form or another of JB and the Compass. However they provided financing to Hurley’s Media when they moved lock stock and barrel to CB – that’s not a cheap proposition.
Then with that financing hanging over Randy’s head it’s a gradual creep of Dart control over your business. Its happened many times already to businesses in CB. Eventually you either jump on board by effectively selling out, or you jump off entirely. Your choice as Dart doesn’t care one bit whether you live or die as a business.