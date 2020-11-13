Merren selling radio stations to Compass

Randy Merren

(CNS): Randy Merren, the owner of Hurley’s Media, is selling his stable of radio stations to the owner of the Cayman Compass. This follows the forced closure of the local TV station last year, which was also owned by Merren, after a dispute with the regulator left him with outstanding licence fees. The deal with Compass Media, the parent company of the newspaper, which recently laid off staff and introduced a paywall on its website, will include Z99, IRIE FM, Bob FM and Rooster 101.

While most of the radio group is focused on entertainment rather than news, Rooster’s morning call-in show, currently hosted by Woody DaCosta, is a popular public opinion platform that has been a critic of government over the years. It has also provided a launching point for some political careers, such as Ellio Solomon, a former MLA for George Town, and Austin Harris, the MP for Prospect.

In a post announcing the potential sale, Merren, who also owns the more lucrative Hurley’s supermarket, gave no reason for offloading the stations, stating only that he was sad to see them go and that the company was in talks with Compass Media to acquire the business.

“The negotiations are at an advanced stage but remain subject to approval by OfReg,” Merren stated. “While I am incredibly saddened to say goodbye to Hurley’s Media after 28 years of service, I am excited for its future as part of Compass Media under the direction of James Bergstrom. To my loyal and talented staff, I am incredibly proud of your hard work and I wish everyone all the best.”

In a release from Compass Media, also posted on social media, the company confirmed the plans to buy the stations but gave no indications what its plans are for the radio stations. It said the company had recently gone through a “major transformation into a modern, multi-media company that includes the weekly Cayman Compass newspaper and its website” and added live-streamed programmes via o-line media channels.

The Compass has made it clear that it is struggling with costs during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the face of a shifting media landscape. It recently reduced the number of days it prints the paper, introduced a paywall for the news website and laid off several staff members across the board. This week another news reporter was let go.

Since the closure of CITV and in particular Cayman27 News, the Compass has attempted to move into the video news space supplying government television with local content, which undermined the media house’s claims of independence.

This proposed acquisition has fuelled concerns that the independent opinion, comment and public platform provided by Rooster on CrossTalk may now be lost with this consolidation of media ownership and government influence.