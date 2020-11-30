Men charged over $1M ganja haul

RCIPS van outside courthouse

(CNS): Three Jamaican nationals have been charged with illegal landing and importing about 988lbs of ganja. They appeared in court Friday and were remanded in custody. Police said the ganja recovered during the incident had an estimated value of CI$1 million. The men, aged 41, 48 and 52, were arrested last week following an interdiction by the police and coastguard, in which two of the four men on board jumped into the sea.

While one was rescued, another is now feared lost after efforts to find him off the coast of East End on Wednesday and Thursday were unsuccessful.

The investigation is being overseen by the ombudsman because of the suspected death of the man during a police operation.