Man dodges muggers in George Town

(CNS): Police are investigating a report of an attempted street robbery at around 10:15pm yesterday after a man evaded muggers by running into a medical facility located off Smith Road, near Maple Road. The man was leaving the medical office when the suspects approached him and demanded that he hand over his wallet. Instead he turned and ran back into the facility, where he secured the door and called 911. Police said that the would-be robbers left the location on a motorcycle.

The matter is under investigation and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.