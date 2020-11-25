LNG depot proposed near central wetlands

Proposed site of the LNG depot

(CNS): Plans to build a liquid natural gas terminal in a former quarry in Breakers that will pose a threat to both the Central Wetlands and the marine coastline have been put to government. Breakers LNG (Cayman) Ltd, the developers behind the project, which is said to be in the very early stages, said they want to import the fuel via a floating mooring in the Pease Bay area of Bodden Town.

The developers released a short statement Tuesday evening following concerns on social media that a long-rumoured proposal by the same group for a cargo port and possible cruise terminal was in the works. However, they said that the project did not require a port.

Under the proposal, Breakers LNG would work in partnership with Eagle LNG Partners LLC from Jacksonville, Florida, who would bring the liquid gas. This would then be delivered from ship to shore through a marine mooring and land connection, similar to the fuel transshipment process at Jackson Point in George Town.

“The plan also entails a holding tank to be built in an existing quarry,” the developers stated. “The team has presented preliminary plans to the Cayman Islands Department of Environment and initial feedback received is being considered as part of the project design. All environmental impact assessments and appropriate mitigations will be addressed per the department’s requirements.”

The owners of Breakers LNG said they had plans to meet with the government to present the project over the next month, which would be followed by a public consultation process.

CUC has noted the need to replace the diesel it uses with liquid natural gas and at a recent public forum Richard Hew, the president and CEO of the power provider on Grand Cayman, spoke about converting the company’s existing tanks, but he made no mention of this proposed project with Breakers LNG.

It has not yet been revealed who is behind this new company but it is understood that members of the now stalled Ironwood golf development in Frank Sound are involved in the proposal.

A spokesperson from the Dart Group, which owns land adjacent to where the gas tanks would be located under the proposal, told CNS that Dart was not involved in this proposal yet. “As a landowner in the vicinity, Dart is aware of the proposal for a liquid natural gas distribution facility in the Breakers area. We are not involved in the project at this stage,” said Cameron Graham, Dart’s President of Development Delivery and Infrastructure.

The site where this new development is proposed has been long rumoured as a proposed alternative to a cargo and cruise dock, which would see a canal cut through the wetlands to the oceanfront at Breakers. Plans for that project, which emerged on social media this week, were said to have been put to government during the summer lockdown and involved the same people now behind the proposal for a LNG depot.

How realistic either of these projects are remains to be seen but the proposals have been greeted with horror by environmental activists and residents in the area. The property in question surrounds and includes land that has been used for quarrying and is owned by the Scotts family, but it is also adjacent to the Central Wetlands and Meagre Bay Pond, a protected animal sanctuary.

CNS has contacted CUC, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Department of Environment about this proposal.