Latest COVID-19 tests all negative

(CNS): There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, when the results of just 86 tests carried out over the last day were released by Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. There are currently 14 active cases of coronavirus in people in isolation or government quarantine, with just one individual having mild symptoms.

Following the death on Sunday of only the second person in Cayman with COVID-19 to die, there are currently no coronavirus patients in the hospital.

As government continues to manage the return of residents, property owners and family and friends, there are 872 people in quarantine at a government facility or in isolation at home.

Meanwhile, CNS has been receiving mounting reports of significant problems relating to the British Airways flight and what appears to be a mismatch with dates of flights being advertised versus those that are actually arriving. This is having a knock-on effect and causing problems with clearance certificates for entry. BA is also said to be selling tickets on ghost flights which travellers are struggling to transfer.

We have submitted questions to officials about this issue, as well as inquiries about when government plans to hold another press briefing on plans for travellers and Cayman’s phased border reopening for December, but there has so far been no response.