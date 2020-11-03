Latest COVID-19 tests all negative

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Tuesday that all of the 276 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were negative. As many countries are currently seeing spikes in the spread of infection, the Cayman Islands remains largely free of the virus, with no indication that the isolation programme is failing. There are just eight active cases at present among travellers who remain in quarantine. Only one person has symptoms of the coronavirus and that is the patient who was admitted to hospital several weeks ago and remains in critical care on a ventilator.