Key West votes to ban mass cruise tourism

Royal Caribbean ship at Key West

(CNS): Voters in Key West, Florida, supported curtailing mass cruise tourism in their ports in a down ballot referendum choice in Tuesday’s elections. While the majority of electors statewide showed that the environment was not their primary concern, as they voted for the re-election of President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, residents of the island in the Straits of Florida voted to limit cruise capacity and arriving passengers, and to prioritise ships with the best environmental record.

The results of these referendums could lead to a ban on most of the cruise ships operated by major players like Carnival and Royal Caribbean, as the amendment to local laws will prohibit ships with more than 1,300 passengers from docking in Key West.

The votes will also see a cap on daily cruise ship visitors of 1,500 as well as giving priority to cruise lines with the best health and environmental records.

Despite the democratic vote, advocates for the cruise tourism sector are expected to challenge the referendums in court, claiming that not allowing most cruise ships could result in a $90 million loss to the city in lost jobs and income. Opponents’ efforts in court to stop the questions being on the ballot before the election failed.

The charter amendments were backed by the Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships, a grassroots movement of 2,500 petitioners who want to help protect the environment and improve quality of life.