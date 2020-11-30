Isolation breach puts dozens at risk

(CNS): A woman has been arrested for breaching COVID-19 isolation rules after reportedly placing dozens of people at risk when she attended a personal watercraft event Sunday. In another significant break of the virus firewall, officials said that the police had detained her under the Public Health Law and that she has been relocated to a government quarantine facility. The woman tested negative for the virus on arrival but has not completed the mandatory isolation period.

The Travel Cayman Mobile Compliance team, in conjunction with Public Health, said that they had started contact tracing with residents found to have been in close contact with the woman. CNS understands, however, that she was socialising with dozens of people, including children.

Officials reminded travellers and the general public that anyone found in breach of mandatory isolation rules will be warned for intended prosecution and are liable on conviction to a fine of $10,000 and imprisonment for two years.

While Cayman has enjoyed the enviable position of being free of community spread from the coronavirus, the increasing number of travellers testing positive and the breaching of isolation protocols is putting that at risk.