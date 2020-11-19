Isolating traveller tests positive for COVID-19

(CNS): One more person in isolation was added to Cayman’s positive tally of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, when Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams revealed the results of 397 tests carried out over the last day. There are currently 13 active cases of the virus in travellers, with just one person said to be suffering mild symptoms. Cayman has now conducted over 50,000 tests since March and recorded 258 confirmed COVID cases. There are now 913 people in isolation at home or in a government quarantine facility, which is expected to increase tomorrow with the arrival of the British Airways flight from London.