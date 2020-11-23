Inquiry opens into school ‘Fight Club’

(CNS): The RCIPS and the John Gray High School principal say they are working together to investigate multiple planned fights between students that have been appearing on social media. In a joint release Monday, the police and the school head focused on the posting of the fights, but said very little about any students being injured or what is being done to stop the fights, though CNS understands there have been dozens over the last few weeks.

Already dubbed “Fight Club”, it appears that students as young as eleven years old have been taking part in these organised punch-ups on school grounds. The fights are then filmed and posted on social media sites under anonymous accounts on Instagram and YouTube.

JGHS Principal Jonathan Clark said the school is working with the police to eradicate the anti-social behaviour and abuse of social media.

“We will always attempt to work in partnership with parents to continually educate our community about the dangers of social media in causing and glamourizing conflict, and in some cases cyberbullying,” Clark stated. “Appropriate and strong sanctions have been put in place as the health and safety of all in our learning community is, and will remain, our priority.”

Commissioner Derek Byrne said that community police officers had met with the schools to discuss how to support their efforts and the Department of Education Services to address such incidents.

“In addition, our Digital Forensics Hub is actively monitoring and investigating any cybercrime violations that may occur as a result,” Byrne added. “The RCIPS places great importance on the relationships with our community. I would like to thank any members of the public who reported these incidents and discouraged such poor behaviour by these teens and preteens.”

Police also warned the public that to participate in, incite, or even share the footage of these violent activities could be an offence and lead to those re-posting being prosecuted.

People in possession of videos and pictures of any of these fights were asked to stop sharing them and hand them over to police. Footage can be submitted anonymously to the RCIPS website or via the ‘submit a tip’ function on the RCIPS app.