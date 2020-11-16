Hurricane Iota brings northeasterly winds

(CNS): Iota’s outer-bands are bringing fresh northesterly winds, isolated showers and rough seas to the Cayman Islands as the category 4 hurricane rolls towards Nicaragua. Although this major hurricane currently poses no direct threat to Cayman, the local weather service is continuing to monitor Iota, which was around 390 miles to the south of Grand Cayman this morning.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Iota is packing winds of 145 mph and is moving west at around 10mph. Tropical-storm-force winds now extend out more than 150 miles from the centre.

Here in Cayman, forecasters said seas will be rough with wave heights of 7 to 9 feet with possible with 2 to 4 feet swells affecting the southeast coasts. A marine warning is in effect and the unsettled weather is expected until at least Wednesday.