Hurricane Iota brings northeasterly winds
(CNS): Iota’s outer-bands are bringing fresh northesterly winds, isolated showers and rough seas to the Cayman Islands as the category 4 hurricane rolls towards Nicaragua. Although this major hurricane currently poses no direct threat to Cayman, the local weather service is continuing to monitor Iota, which was around 390 miles to the south of Grand Cayman this morning.
According to the US National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Iota is packing winds of 145 mph and is moving west at around 10mph. Tropical-storm-force winds now extend out more than 150 miles from the centre.
Here in Cayman, forecasters said seas will be rough with wave heights of 7 to 9 feet with possible with 2 to 4 feet swells affecting the southeast coasts. A marine warning is in effect and the unsettled weather is expected until at least Wednesday.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
People in Cayman always help those affected by natural disasters.
Watch this video before deciding what is needed ASAP. https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-54939325
Count your blessings Cayman! But don’t forget those who weren’t so lucky.
People in affected by Eta and Iota areas need mattresses. Lots of mattress. Keep that in mind when organizing support.
Quick, close the Post Office!
Probably should close the schools for the week.
and some Govt offices as they may be unable to answer their telephones.