Hurricane Eta bringing strong winds and rain

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is warning residents of windy conditions over the next few days as it issued a strong winds advisory due to Hurricane Eta. While Eta poses no direct threat to these islands, it is still causing unsettled weather, including an 80% chance of rain throughout the rest of this week. A small craft warning is in effect as a result of rough seas.

The extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane is heading WSW at around 4mph towards the coast of Nicaragua and is expected to make landfall later this morning. Packing winds in excess of 145mph, on its forecast track the centre of Eta will move inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning. It is expected to weaken before moving across central portions of Honduras by Thursday.