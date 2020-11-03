Hurricane Eta bringing strong winds and rain
(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is warning residents of windy conditions over the next few days as it issued a strong winds advisory due to Hurricane Eta. While Eta poses no direct threat to these islands, it is still causing unsettled weather, including an 80% chance of rain throughout the rest of this week. A small craft warning is in effect as a result of rough seas.
The extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane is heading WSW at around 4mph towards the coast of Nicaragua and is expected to make landfall later this morning. Packing winds in excess of 145mph, on its forecast track the centre of Eta will move inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning. It is expected to weaken before moving across central portions of Honduras by Thursday.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
What is the ETA of ETA?
thank goodness we don’t have to rely on cayman weather service for information
weather services elsewhere have been showing this rainy and windy weather from
last week, and if you look at the projection for eta it shows a turn back to the northeast and there is no mention of that yet from cayman weather, it will still eta when it heads back towards us , so it will be a threat at least in the form of rainfall
Cue all the meaningless predictions
Yes according to predictions it will emerge out from Honduras in open waters an head towards Cayman area.
if you look at path once it hits Nicaragua it is turning and it looks like it will hit cayman