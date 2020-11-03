Road reopens following morning house fire

(CNS) UPDATED 1:42pm Tuesday: Police say that Hirst Road has now been cleared and is open to the public, having been closed during today’s morning commute after a fire at a home on that road, near the junction of Rex Crighton Boulevard in Newlands. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, police said in the update early Tuesday afternoon. The Cayman Islands Fire Service was called to the scene this morning and the RCIPS said that enquiries are now being conducted to establish the cause of the fire..