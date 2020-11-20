Hospital is gifted clean air technology
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Hospital has received a specialized in-duct air purification system that can significantly neutralize the COVID-19 virus and other contaminants in the air. The technology can destroy viruses, bacteria, mould, odours, air pollutants, volatile organic compounds and smoke at source, officials said in a release.
RGF Environmental Group offered to supply seven units free of charge to the hospital and OtisAir has agreed to install the units at no cost.
“RGF’s revolutionary air purification system can safely and effectively purify every cubic inch of air-conditioned space and assist in delivering a cleaner and better indoor air quality environment which is now more crucial than ever,” said Astrid von Oetinger from RGF.
Offering her thanks to the companies, HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood said their help would advance the safety and care provided to patients. “The installation of this system is but one example of the many precautionary measures we have been implementing to keep our patients safe during this time,” she added.
Nicola Platt of OtisAir said they had agreed to put the units in for free as a way of showing gratitude to the HSA and frontline workers for their service.
Apparently the technology is the production of ozone that will attack and kill viruses and bacteria. However ozone itself is potentially harmful to humans. See this review
https://hvac-talk.com/vbb/showthread.php?121878-RGF-Photohydroionization-Cell
I paid particular attention to the quote saying ozone “is a lung irritant, a known trigger for asthma and can cause chest pain, coughing, and shortness of breath. It should not be used around the ill, infirm, young or elderly.” Sounds perfect for a hospital, let alone Covid sufferers.
I feel sick already knowing the incompetence of the firm donating this equipment. Equipment like this becomes a hazard if not installed into a properly designed and maintained duct system. And if not setup properly it can emit dangerous levels of ozone which attacks the lungs and eyes and sinuses.
I suspected that HSA would skip due diligence steps.
But I am not a HVAC expert to have an opinion on the donated units, I just read Amazon reviews.
After the bio-buttons fiasco which uncovered that they were not designed for active and healthy people, and anyone under 21, one would think HSA has learned the lesson. Appears not.
The Guardian Air QR+ by RGF.
This HVAC mounted purifier uses advanced oxidation plasma (AOP) that consists of friendly oxidizers that neutralize microbes and odors — and breaks down into oxygen & hydrogen.
This 14-inch purifier is mounted onto your furnace ductwork, and the bulb just needs to be changed every two years (just takes minutes to replace). The Guardian Air QR+ can reduce sneeze germs by 99% when the germs have reached a 3-ft diameter.
Pros
Long bulb life (2 years)
AOP technology to kill mold, viruses, and odors
Easy bulb replacement
Cons
Missing air flow sensor
Must be installed by contractor for warranty
I would have thought that a germ with a 3 ft diameter couldn’t fit in the Ac duct 😉
It looks like it is RGF Qrp-14 Guardian Air QR+ In-Duct Air Purifier, 14 Probe, 24 VAC, based on the photo.
Amazon provides best reviews and it is easy to spot fake reviews. So far only 3 reviews: one is a vague 5 stars and another is one star. The 3d review is missing. The product is currently unavailable on Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/RGF-QRP-14-Guardian-Duct-Purifier/product-reviews/B01FKZSEC0?reviewerType=all_reviews
Hope it is not another “bio buttons” scheme.
The Guardian Air QR+ utilizes RGF’s Patented PHI Technology (Photohydroionization)
The Guardian Air QR+ has been redesigned with a quick-release feature to simplify cell replacement as no tools are required. The Guardian Air QR+ utilizes RGF’s Patented PHI Technology (Photohydroionization) to eliminate sick building syndrome and other air quality issues. The PHI technology reduces odors, air pollutants, VOCs (chemical odors), mold spores, bacteria and viruses.
Installation video https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xS5l6jT4riA
“Concerns Raised about Safety and Effectiveness of Photohydroionization” blog.
https://hvac-talk.com/vbb/showthread.php?121878-RGF-Photohydroionization-Cell
This is the link to the PHI model. Nearly all but one review are at least 5 years old.
https://www.amazon.com/RGF-Guardian-Transformer-replaces-HVAC-PHI-212-GA/dp/B007OC3JT6/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
CNS, what is model of the product?
CNS: The complete HSA press release is here.