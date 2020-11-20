Hospital is gifted clean air technology

(L-R) Paediatric Nurse Layla Aitken, OtisAir HVAC Technician Andrew Parsons, HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood, Lindsay Fink (daughter of RGF CEO & Founder Ron Fink), HSA COO Caswell Walford and OtisAir Service Manager Shannon Richards

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Hospital has received a specialized in-duct air purification system that can significantly neutralize the COVID-19 virus and other contaminants in the air. The technology can destroy viruses, bacteria, mould, odours, air pollutants, volatile organic compounds and smoke at source, officials said in a release.

RGF Environmental Group offered to supply seven units free of charge to the hospital and OtisAir has agreed to install the units at no cost.

“RGF’s revolutionary air purification system can safely and effectively purify every cubic inch of air-conditioned space and assist in delivering a cleaner and better indoor air quality environment which is now more crucial than ever,” said Astrid von Oetinger from RGF.

Offering her thanks to the companies, HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood said their help would advance the safety and care provided to patients. “The installation of this system is but one example of the many precautionary measures we have been implementing to keep our patients safe during this time,” she added.

Nicola Platt of OtisAir said they had agreed to put the units in for free as a way of showing gratitude to the HSA and frontline workers for their service.