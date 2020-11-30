Holiday campaign begins to cut drunk-driving

(CNS): With the Cayman Islands’ statistics for crashes seemingly getting worse each year, the police have once again joined forces with Hurley’s Media and the National Drug Council to launch the annual road safety campaign. This is the 20th year that the RCIPS has teamed up with various entities to cut road crashes and stop boozed-up drivers from getting behind the wheel during the festive period.

This year the Arrive Alive 345 Campaign combines three elements: Arrive Alive, don’t drink and drive; take the online pledge, designate a driver; and on New Year’s Eve, ride free.

“This time of year is meant to be a joyful and relaxing time, however the holidays typically are accompanied by a large number of road incidents that could be avoided,” said Brad Ebanks, Acting Superintendent of Police in charge of Uniform Services with the RCIPS. “The safety of members of the community is our paramount concern and so we are happy to be a part of the Arrive Alive 345 Campaign.”

The campaign will commence with the six-week Purple Ribbon Pledge, encouraging people to show their commitment to practicing safe driving by taking the online pledge not to drink and drive over the holidays or displaying a purple ribbon car magnet on their vehicle. The designated driver programme starts Tuesday, when participating bars and restaurants will be offering customers who are designated drivers free non-alcoholic drinks.

The Arrive Alive 345 Purple Ribbon Pledge campaign will end on 31 December with the New Year’s Eve free Purple Ribbon Bus service. At least ten buses will run between 9:00pm and 4:00am servicing all districts in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

“We recognise the importance to keep riders safe. Therefore, we are taking the necessary safety precautions and have increased our buses to allow for social distancing on the buses during New Year’s Eve,” said NDC Prevention Officer Delisa Hernandez.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, the Arrive Alive 345 and free buses contributed to a successful night with no fatal crashes and only two arrests for DUI’s in the early morning hours of 1 January.

“In 2020, we hope we are able to further increase the use of the Purple Ribbon Bus and work with the public towards zero DUI’s on December 31 and January 1,” said Hernandez.

Brydie Phillips, Marketing and PR Manager at Hurley’s Media, urged drivers to get behind the campaign so everyone in Cayman gets home to their families safely this Christmas and New Year.