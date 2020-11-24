Hew: No plan to ban petrol cars
(CNS): The minister responsible for energy and infrastructure has said the current administration has no plans or even a long-term target date for when Cayman might ban the importation of petrol powered vehicles. Joey Hew said it was “too early to go down that road”, depending instead on duty cuts to persuade people to switch, despite the ambitious National Energy Policy and the stated aims of his government to cut emissions.
At last week’s virtual Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC), Hew was asked by organiser James Whittaker when Cayman would follow the UK’s ban on importing new petrol powered cars, but the minister gave no indication of when restrictions might be implemented, if ever.
He spoke instead about reducing the age of petrol cars that could be imported and using incentives to attract investment in the infrastructure needed for a move to electric vehicles. The minister said he hoped the duty cuts that government has implemented on electric cars and its plan to switch 10% of its fleet to electric vehicles over the next five years would act as that incentive.
But Hew admitted that at present the sector is not confident that government is serious about supporting a broader switch and remains reluctant to invest.
When Governor Martyn Roper delivered the introductory message for the conference, he said the world was at the climate change tipping point, putting island nations like Cayman at serious risk of sea level rise. But despite the sense of urgency conveyed by the governor, the minister said it was “too early” to set a date for a petrol vehicle ban, even though transportation has been identified as Cayman’s second biggest climate change problem.
Hew spoke broadly about government’s plans regarding a greener economy. He referred to the LED street light replacement project and a solar array at the government building that would supply around just 8% of the building’s energy needs. Hew said government was also about to undertake a tender process for a zero emissions shuttle bus service for George Town and had started a public campaign to cut home energy use.
But there was no mention of addressing critical issues, such as radically increasing coastal set backs to tackle the major problem of coastal development. There was no indication either that the government would be stepping back from is significant dependency on continued development as a major economic driver.
The minister continued to articulate what has been a persistently mixed message from this administration about the environment. Hew warned that going greener had to be balanced against a need for cost savings, which would mean government wouldn’t always be taking the most environmental friendly option.
But talking about how the Cayman Islands might become a leader in the region when it comes to a greener economy and sustainability, Hew claimed he was advocating for radical solutions to the problems of climate change.
He said that he has called for local beaches to close for one week every year. “Give the ocean and the beaches a week to recuperate,” he said, adding that this proposal was based on what he saw during lockdown. “What a story that would be, to close the beaches one week out of the year,” the minister said. “That’s how broad my thinking is.”
Category: Business, Climate Change, Science & Nature, Transport
New gasoline powered cars are more environmentally friendly than Electric cars:
Link: https://get-green-now.com/environmental-impact-electric-vehicle-batteries/
“Even a fool is thought wise if he keeps silent, and discerning if he holds his tongue.”
When is Joey going to build and label the bike lanes? If never, can he personally refund the money that was budgeted to the NRA for that, or give it to the cycling community to buy paint and do their own stenciling?
The vehicles that cause by far the most pollution are diesel, how many times must have to follow them belching out clouds of black filth of which the driver is oblivious, like the one illustrated above.
The “ICE AGE” is over! ICE internal combustion engines are going to be made obsolete before you know it. EV evolution and revolution will make cars cheaper with less maintenance and cost. The powers that be are stuck in the ancient system of exploitation of all resources to fill their own pockets despite evidence that their parasitic behaviour is killing the poor and the planet. They will do all in their power to delay the inevitable. Wake up!
And our electricity comes from… diesel generators. Doh!
EV batteries still require expensive and dirty lithium, cobalt, and other finite rare earth resources. With close to 20 Billion people wanting to move around in the next 30 years, humanity’s future mobility is likely to be fueled with cheaper ammonia/hydrogen powered vehicles/ships. That is, if reasonable, scientific voices can one day get the ear of decision makers above the din of the EV lobbyists.
The fact that Joey Hew is a Minister of the Cayman Islands Government is totally laughable.
What an absolute joke.
What’s next? Kenneth Bryan for Pope?
Joey Who?
Close the beaches and seas for a month
Joey Hew is being realistic. How many of us are ready to give up the gas engines for electric ? James can quite Boris Johnson all he wants but until the public will is there, it would be very silly for the Minister to force it on people. I know here will be lots of dislikes and attacks for saying this but it’s the truth. The public will be in an uproar if the minister made that move.
““Give the ocean and the beaches a week to recuperate,”
Give me a break! The hell is 60,000 people not bathing in the sea for a week going to do?
How about give the atmosphere a break and ban all gas cars for one week! That would have a real environmental impact and also train people to rely less on gas guzzling vehicles!
My motorcycle takes $4 to fill up and gets me 100 miles per gallon.
My car takes $35 to fill up and gets me 25 miles per gallon.
I pay the same amount to license my motorcycle as my car. If I’m going to forego a metal cage to reduce my fuel consumption and not contribute to traffic I should get some incentive to.
It seems unambitious, however there is not a lot of point switching to electric cars while the vast majority of electricity on the islands is produced by burning diesel.
It’s still more efficient to charge the battery of an electric vehicle using a diesel powered energy source than to fill up the fuel tank of a car/truck etc.
This island is almost perfect for an electric car. Most people drive way below even the modest range of these early generation vehicles. The latest ones almost match gasoline for range.
They could never fix the dump so everything else is over their heads. Expect less. Be happy.
What dumb ass solution is that. Shut the beach for a week.
Close the beaches for a week a year? Right. Gong to have huge impact compared with allowing developers to b ignore set backs, bulldoze mangroves and violate planning restrictions and then pay a measly $1000 fine. Or allowing CUC to continue producing the vast majority of their electricity using diesel, and cut the legs out from under the CORE program. THATS how broad his thinking is.
Perhaps an accountant to do the job.
You’ll find it’s his brother that runs CUC.
Close the beach for a week? He should be making people go the beach to see for themselves the harm over construction and global warming is having. I wonder how eco friendly his car is.
God we can complain. Try so be thankful you live in the Cayman Islands and give the government a break. They got us through Covid and are saving the economy. Be grateful for once. If you are still not happy come May go abs vote for someone else but for God sake stop complaining about every little thing. Omg man unnneh makes me feel ashamed to be one of us sometimes.
Many Caymanians can’t afford to be on the cutting edge of this issue.