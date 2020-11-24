Hew: No plan to ban petrol cars

(CNS): The minister responsible for energy and infrastructure has said the current administration has no plans or even a long-term target date for when Cayman might ban the importation of petrol powered vehicles. Joey Hew said it was “too early to go down that road”, depending instead on duty cuts to persuade people to switch, despite the ambitious National Energy Policy and the stated aims of his government to cut emissions.

At last week’s virtual Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC), Hew was asked by organiser James Whittaker when Cayman would follow the UK’s ban on importing new petrol powered cars, but the minister gave no indication of when restrictions might be implemented, if ever.

He spoke instead about reducing the age of petrol cars that could be imported and using incentives to attract investment in the infrastructure needed for a move to electric vehicles. The minister said he hoped the duty cuts that government has implemented on electric cars and its plan to switch 10% of its fleet to electric vehicles over the next five years would act as that incentive.

But Hew admitted that at present the sector is not confident that government is serious about supporting a broader switch and remains reluctant to invest.

When Governor Martyn Roper delivered the introductory message for the conference, he said the world was at the climate change tipping point, putting island nations like Cayman at serious risk of sea level rise. But despite the sense of urgency conveyed by the governor, the minister said it was “too early” to set a date for a petrol vehicle ban, even though transportation has been identified as Cayman’s second biggest climate change problem.

Hew spoke broadly about government’s plans regarding a greener economy. He referred to the LED street light replacement project and a solar array at the government building that would supply around just 8% of the building’s energy needs. Hew said government was also about to undertake a tender process for a zero emissions shuttle bus service for George Town and had started a public campaign to cut home energy use.

But there was no mention of addressing critical issues, such as radically increasing coastal set backs to tackle the major problem of coastal development. There was no indication either that the government would be stepping back from is significant dependency on continued development as a major economic driver.

The minister continued to articulate what has been a persistently mixed message from this administration about the environment. Hew warned that going greener had to be balanced against a need for cost savings, which would mean government wouldn’t always be taking the most environmental friendly option.

But talking about how the Cayman Islands might become a leader in the region when it comes to a greener economy and sustainability, Hew claimed he was advocating for radical solutions to the problems of climate change.

He said that he has called for local beaches to close for one week every year. “Give the ocean and the beaches a week to recuperate,” he said, adding that this proposal was based on what he saw during lockdown. “What a story that would be, to close the beaches one week out of the year,” the minister said. “That’s how broad my thinking is.”