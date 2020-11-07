Five travellers test positive for COVID-19

(CNS): As the number of people in isolation increased to 721, Friday, with the arrival of the British Airways flight, the number of travellers testing positive also grew with five new cases of COVID-19. Public health officials are not stating where the travellers arrived from or whether the individuals tested positive at the beginning or the end of their 14 day mandatory isolation period, but said all five were asymptomatic and still in quarantine.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Lee said the five cases were among a batch of 261 test results processed over the last day with all the rest being negative.

The new cases bring the number of active COVID-19 patients to 13 with just one person who remains in hospital in critical care showing symptoms. It also means that the overall tally of positive cases is now 250 since testing began.