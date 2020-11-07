Five travellers test positive for COVID-19
(CNS): As the number of people in isolation increased to 721, Friday, with the arrival of the British Airways flight, the number of travellers testing positive also grew with five new cases of COVID-19. Public health officials are not stating where the travellers arrived from or whether the individuals tested positive at the beginning or the end of their 14 day mandatory isolation period, but said all five were asymptomatic and still in quarantine.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Lee said the five cases were among a batch of 261 test results processed over the last day with all the rest being negative.
The new cases bring the number of active COVID-19 patients to 13 with just one person who remains in hospital in critical care showing symptoms. It also means that the overall tally of positive cases is now 250 since testing began.
Category: Local News
I thought covid would go away after Biden and Harris won?
I came in on the Friday Miami flight. We weren’t tested until the afternoon and got results today – So the positives were not from that flight. Which leaves either the BA flight or people already in quarantine and having been there for 14 days.
I am getting very tired of incomplete data that makes understanding of our situation impossible.
With the large number of travelers there are no privacy or other relevant issues involved in telling us where the persons testing positive are coming from. Neither is there any reason to not tell us whether the positives are being detected on arrival or after 14 days.
12.23pm I agree, can Dr Lee give us a reason for this excessive secrecy. It would also be useful to know how many senior citizens have tested positive and how many were asymptomatic. If you are connected this info is freely available but Jo Public is kept in complete ignorance.