Five travellers test COVID positive in 4 days

(CNS): With one more asymptomatic traveller testing positive for COVID-19 over the last day, the tally this week is five cases of the virus in four days. Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that 276 COVID-19 tests were carried out over the last day and one was positive, increasing the total since testing began to 259 positive cases. There are currently 15 active cases, with just one symptomatic patient. The latest positive individual will remain in isolation until considered recovered, along with 935 other individuals who are either quarantining at a government facility or isolating in their own homes.

Meanwhile as Cayman continues to keep a lid on the spread of the virus from travelers arriving here who are testing positive into the community, the pandemic shows no sign of abating. The world health organisation said that one person is dying from coronavirus every 17 seconds in Europe as the virus overwhels national health systems around the continent.

Yesterday, the total death toll in the United States passed 250,000 as more than 1700 infected people died in one day just as another 176,580 new cases were confirmed.