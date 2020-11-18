FAA’s clearance doesn’t release CAL’s Max 8s

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft at ORIA (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): News on Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States had given the green light for Boeing’s troubled 737 Max aircraft to resume passenger flights is only the first step in a long road to the planes returning to service. Cayman Airways officials welcomed the recertification but said it has not change anything yet for the airline’s own aircraft.

The planes were grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within a five month period, attributed to a problem in the flight control system. At the time Cayman Airways had just begun replacing its aging fleet with the new planes. While the first Max aircraft had been flying for just a few months, the second of four that the airline had acquired on lease arrived just days before the Ethiopian crash.

The situation has caused significant additional financial loss for Cayman Airways in a year in which COVID-19 has severely damaged the airline industry.

“While CAL welcomes this significant milestone towards the aircraft returning to service in the United States, the FAA recertification completion does not immediately result in any changes for Cayman Airways,” officials said.

They pointed to the chain of regulators that will need to give their approval before the national flag carrier can begin using its two grounded Max 8 planes.

“CAL remains in close communication with its regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI), who will ultimately make the final decision on any ungrounding of the 737-8 Max aircraft in the Cayman Islands. It is expected that a CAACI determination on the matter will occur in conjunction with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority ungrounding,” the airline explained.

In the United States the FAA has said it still requires a series of design changes and new training for pilots, as well as maintenance requirements for airlines.

Over the last 20 months since the planes were grounded, a number of troubling facts have emerged. Boeing admitted it knew there were problems with the planes before the crashes but failed to take action. A “culture of concealment” at Boeing also emerged during investigations, as well as a rush to develop the new planes, which led to corner cutting. The close relationship between Boeing and the FAA, which was also widely criticised, led to the certification of the planes and what the US Congress found to be “grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA”.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Boeing said the move would allow airlines that are under the FAA’s jurisdiction to take the steps necessary to resume service and Boeing to begin making deliveries.

“We will never forget the lives lost in the two tragic accidents that led to the decision to suspend operations,” said Boeing CEO David Calhoun. “These events and the lessons we have learned as a result have reshaped our company and further focused our attention on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.”

Stan Deal, president and CEO of of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the company would work with regulators around the world to return the airplane into service worldwide.