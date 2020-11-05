Eta expected in Cayman this weekend

Click to enlarge

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a severe weather bulletin due to the expected return of Tropical Storm Eta. The storm is currently over Honduras but it is expected to make a turn towards the northeast on Thursday. The US National Hurricane Center has said that on the current forecast track it will be in our area by Friday, when the Eta is expected to re-intensify.

Weather officials here said Eta was expected to pass about 116 miles NW of Grand Cayman on Saturday, bringing torrential rain and intermittent thunderstorms.

A flood warning is in effect, given that estimated rainfall could reach as much as 10 inches in some areas on Friday. At the same time we could see winds of up to 30 knots with gusts of around 35 knots. With wave highs predicted to reach nine feet, a small craft warning is in effect, which could be upgraded to a marine warning by Friday evening.