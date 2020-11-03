Eta could swing back into Caribbean as storm

Click to enlarge

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands was drenched by the outer-bands of Hurricane Eta as it merged with another weather system in our area, forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center predicted a possible return of the system. As the extremely dangerous Hurricane Eta made landfall just south of Puerto Cabezas in Nicaragua, the forecast path put Eta back in our area as a tropical storm by the weekend.

As Eta moves overland, it is expected to make a turn toward the north, and then north-northeast, moving over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then across the central portions of Honduras on Thursday morning.

“The system is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night or Friday,” the weather experts said.

At present, maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph, with higher gusts and Eta is a category 4 hurricane. Rapid weakening is expected as it moves further inland but Eta is forecast to build up steam once again as it heads back into the Caribbean and towards our area.