Eta becomes hurricane 300 miles south of Cayman
(CNS): Hurricane Eta was packing winds of more than 90mph on Monday morning as it moved westward over 300 miles south of Grand Cayman. Eta is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua. Hazard Management Cayman Islands said Eta does not pose a threat to Cayman, but as the system interacts with an area of high pressure to the north, we can expect strong, gusty winds, rough seas and possibly heavy rainfall over the next couple of days. A small craft warning is in effect.
According to the US National Hurricane Center, Eta is moving west at around 10mph this morning, but by this afternoon the hurricane is expected to slow down and head west-southwest. On the forecast track, the centre of Eta is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua Monday afternoon.
Continued strengthening, possibly rapid, is expected through early Tuesday, and Eta could be a major hurricane when landfall occurs by early Tuesday. Weakening will begin after the system moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
Paloma, November 5-14, 2008
Highest winds: 145 mph
Category: Category 4 Hurricane
Hit the Cayman Islands on November 8,2008
Let’s hope for the GFS model and not the ECMWF when this comes back on us next Mon, Tues, Wed.
Agree. Let’s not turn our back on this one until it’s gone clear.
A dozen or more models show it heading back towards Cayman as it exits Honduras. How the jokers at Hazard Management can say it poses no threat to Cayman is therefore quite unbelievable and at best highlights their incompetence.
That’s a bit harsh. I think they are doing their best not to cause mass hysteria. Let’s see what happens when it hits the mountains and go from there.
Giving people a week to organize/prepare/leave would be prudent and orderly, leaving it to Saturday is more like negligence with a large heap of hysteria and distrust. Let’s not forget we are paying these guys to do a job.
Why aren’t you prepared at the beginning of the season?
Because no formal entity is going to predict a hurricane more than a couple of days out. Private people can track a tropical wave coming off of Africa if we want but formal warnings are only for a few days in advance. Knowing the inaccuracy of future weather predicting for anyone to do otherwise formally would be the actual incompetence. All the spaghetti models show is a reminder to be prepared at all times throughout hurricane season. (And that hurricane season really does run into November.)
Will be in a dangerous spot for a November storm on reentering the western Caribbean. Haphazard Management showing reckless disregard bordering on gross negligence.
NOAA is the only agency anyone should be following during the hurricane season. And model loops can be monitored on the Weathernerds site.
❗️Correct!❗️
The latest update as of 4 pm, Monday.
“After Eta makes landfall in Central America, the storm is expected to weaken. Later this week, however, there’s the potential this disturbance could reemerge into the Caribbean Sea and head northward.”
Potential ***