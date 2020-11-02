Eta becomes hurricane 300 miles south of Cayman

Click to enlarge

(CNS): Hurricane Eta was packing winds of more than 90mph on Monday morning as it moved westward over 300 miles south of Grand Cayman. Eta is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua. Hazard Management Cayman Islands said Eta does not pose a threat to Cayman, but as the system interacts with an area of high pressure to the north, we can expect strong, gusty winds, rough seas and possibly heavy rainfall over the next couple of days. A small craft warning is in effect.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Eta is moving west at around 10mph this morning, but by this afternoon the hurricane is expected to slow down and head west-southwest. On the forecast track, the centre of Eta is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua Monday afternoon.

Continued strengthening, possibly rapid, is expected through early Tuesday, and Eta could be a major hurricane when landfall occurs by early Tuesday. Weakening will begin after the system moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.