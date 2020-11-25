Earthquake shakes up lunch on Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook things up a little on Grand Cayman around lunchtime, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor was just under 30 miles south of the island about 10 minutes before noon, with George Town being the closest point. Hazard Management Cayman Islands confirmed that they had received some calls from people who had felt the quake but said that no tsunami alert had been issued.