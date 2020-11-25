Earthquake shakes up lunch on Grand Cayman
(CNS): A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook things up a little on Grand Cayman around lunchtime, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor was just under 30 miles south of the island about 10 minutes before noon, with George Town being the closest point. Hazard Management Cayman Islands confirmed that they had received some calls from people who had felt the quake but said that no tsunami alert had been issued.
Category: Science & Nature
Covid Quake- Much ado about nothing.
Upvote this if you felt it
Downvote this if you didn’t
I honestly didn’t feel a thing. Not complaining, curious.
Get ready people. The big one is coming next year.
Wow I didn’t feel a thing!
That’s what she said.
Get it? Shook up lunch? It’s an earthquake, it shook everything.
Lousy crowd…
If we’re being honest, HMCI is a mostly untested gov’t cleanup group, not a damage-hardened mitigation, or preventative training/education body, despite its broad mandate. There is no inquisition happening at HMCI, but I’m sure they will be fantastic at distributing water bottles after something bad has happened. It would be nice to offer secondments to professional BGS/NOAA/USGS marine geologists, have them station here for a period with their gear, knowledge, and vocational interest, but that’s not the case. HMCI have not independently sought updated mapping/status of the bathymetry of our neighbouring 20,000ft+ trench, the abyssal unnamed 10,000ft+ mountain-peaks, and seem to be dismissive of potential submarine rockfall, landslides, and/or water displacement tsunami risks. Despite the most active trench activity in 25+ years, they haven’t sought to acquire local seismometers, thought to install a rudimentary local array, nor commissioned any high-level scientific investigation of the source of the increased activity, relying instead on seat-of-the-pants public phone calls and third hand data collected from USGS sensors/technicians in Colorado. Calibrate your expectations accordingly.
They’re busy chasing visitors.
wrong, it was a 5.1 magnitude
How do you know it was 5.1?
#notnews